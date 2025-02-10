Blackpool v Rotherham United injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

Blackpool welcome Rotherham United to Bloomfield Road in the EFL League One on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 1-1 draw against Burton Albion last Saturday. Albie Morgan's late diving header at the Pirelli Stadium saw Blackpool earn a point and keep their unbeaten start to 2025.

As for the Millers, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town at home. Hakeen Odoffin had put them level after Taylor Perry had opened the scoring eight minutes prior but John Marquis scored just a minute after Rotherham got got back on level terms.

Having been regarded as one of the teams who could challenge for promotion this season, Rotherham find themselves 10 points off the play-offs following back-to-back defeats. They are without an away win in three matches following a draw against Huddersfield Town and defeats to Burton Albion and Birmingham City. In fact, Steve Evans' men have won just twice on the road in the league this season.

Something will have to give as Blackpool are without a win at home in all competitions since September 28. This is the first time the two sides will have met this term with this match originally scheduled for December 7. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool team news

Tom Bloxham was missing Blackpool and will be out for at least a 'couple of weeks' according to manager Steve Bruce. The winter transfer window signing picked up a calf injury is ruled out for the next fortnight at least.

“He’s unfortunately hurt his calf, which is always disappointing when it's a muscle injury,” Bruce told Blackpool’s in-house media team.

“He's obviously changing clubs, changing training grounds and the pitches he’s playing on.

“It’s a different intensity which he’s playing at and he's picked up a calf injury which will keep him out for a couple of weeks at least.”

Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered in February 2024. He is back in full training but due to a lack of reserve team, Bruce has been unable to phase him back in to competitive football.

Out: Tom Bloxham. Doubt: Andy Lyons.

Rotherham United team news

Dan Gore is the latest player to have suffered an injury at Rotherham. The 20-year-old is on loan from Manchester United and has had a stop-start 12 months because of injury. He was absent for the defeat to Shrewsbury after complaining of a sore foot.

"He worked for two days in the team and went home from training on Friday feeling good," said Evans to the Rotherham Advertiser.

"I got a call from the medical staff to say that he'd woken up with his foot really sore. I'll pick up more of it tonight [Saturday] and tomorrow [Sunday].

“Until I hear more from the medical staff as to how it's happened and why it's happened then it's... maybe God will tell me when I go to sleep tonight."

Their other absentees include Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and Joshua Kayode. Fortunately for the South Yorkshire outfit, providing there are no setbacks then they should all be back within a fortnight.

Wilks picked up a groin issue, Clarke-Harris has a damaged calf and Kayode has a thigh problem. MacDonald has a groin injury whilst McWilliams is sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

Wilks is a big blow for Rotherham has he has six goals and two assists in 25 games for Rotherham this season. Clarke-Harris is a decent player at this level and has six goals in 18 games following his free transfer move from Peterborough United.

Out: Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and Joshua Kayode. Doubt: Dan Gore.

