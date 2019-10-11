Blackpool v Rotherham United AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from League One clash

Can the Seasiders deliver a much-improved performance today?
Can the Seasiders deliver a much-improved performance today?
Share this article

Blackpool will be looking to build on their four-game unbeaten streak when they take on Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon: