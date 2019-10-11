Blackpool v Rotherham United AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from League One clash Can the Seasiders deliver a much-improved performance today? Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool will be looking to build on their four-game unbeaten streak when they take on Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road this afternoon. Follow our live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon: Blackpool 1-2 Rotherham United: Set pieces Seasiders' undoing as 22-year winless run against Millers continues Blackpool’s squad is being stretched through injuries and internationals according to Simon Grayson