Blackpool v Reading injury news as six ruled out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool v Reading in the EFL League One clash at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Gabriel was sidelined with an injury from last season. (Image: Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Blackpool hope to get back to winning ways as they host Reading at Bloomfield Road in the EFLLeague One.

The Tangerines suffered a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers and Neil Critchley wants a response from his side.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter

Travelling Reading meanwhile are high on confidence after back-to-back wins. The Royals won 9-0 against Exeter City after backing up their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers amid fan protests at the Madesjki Stadium.

With that in mind, here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool versus Reading.

Blackpool team news

The Tangerines should have Shayne Lavery back this weekend after a full weeks training. He suffered a hamstring injury before the international break and was close to a return last weekend.

Neil Critchley described hm as ‘sharp’ in training and for the first time Lavery could play alongside summer signing Jordan Rhodes. Rhodes replaced Lavery when he picked up a knock last month but now the pair are available for selection at the same time.

Andy Lyons has returned to training this week and a decision will be made as to whether he is ready. Lyons has been absent for the last three matches after returning to Ireland.

Out: Jordan Gabriel and Kyle Joseph.

Reading injury news

Nesta Guinness-Walker (hamstring) is out for the next couple of days after feeling something during training.

Tom Holmes featured in an under-21’s game for Reading last week as he tries to build up his match fitness.

Former Cambridge United striker Sam Smith has been described as ‘close’ but is still one or two weeks off. Summer signing Lewis Wing is ‘also close’ but he is still a doubt.

Ovie Ejaria meanwhile has suffered a complication during his rehabilitation process and they are unsure when he will return.

Mamadi Camara is another that will not feature. He has been described as ‘not fit’ and has a hamstring injury.

Out: Mamad Camara, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Ovie Ejaria Sam Smith.