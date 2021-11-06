Blackpool v QPR RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool will be looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment when they take on QPR in front of the television cameras at Bloomfield Road (5.30pm kick-off).
Blackpool v QPR - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 19:27
- LIVE: Blackpool 1-1 QPR
- Game televised live on Sky Sports (5.30pm kick-off)
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek setback
Having his say
FULL TIME
Perhaps the most dominant draw I’ve ever witnessed. A superb display from start to finish. Utterly relentless stuff.
90+2 - Over
A sniff there for QPR, as Lyndon Dykes steers over in the middle.
90 - Stoppage time
Pool have four minutes to find the winner they richly deserve.
89 - So close!
Almost an own goal!
Demetri Mitchell’s teasing cross is almost turned into his own net by a QPR defender. But the keeper claws away.
84 - Let off
Phew.
QPR should really score there, but thankfully they don’t. Albert Adomah is set free on the counter but he can only blaze over.
79 - Post!
So close from Sonny Carey. A vicious drive from the edge of the box clips the woodwork and goes behind.
Meanwhile Josh Bowler is replaced by Demi Mitchell.
77 - Relentless
How are Pool managing to keep their energy levels up? This is absolutely relentless.
They’re back on top again and looking to get that winner.
73 - First change
Sonny Carey is Blackpool’s first change of the night. He replaces Owen Dale.
QPR, meanwhile, make a double change.
70 - Waste
Keshi Anderson latches onto Gary Madine’s flick-on, but the move breaks down when Anderson fails to pick out Kenny Dougall on the edge of the box.