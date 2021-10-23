Blackpool v Preston North End RECAP: Updates from the derby at Bloomfield Road

After eight long years, West Lancashire rivals Blackpool and Preston North End finally renew acquaintances today.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:09 pm
Can the Seasiders grab the derby spoils?

Follow our blog for live updates throughout the day...

Blackpool v Preston North End - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:05

  • FT: Blackpool 2-0 PNE
  • Seasiders and Lilywhites renew acquaintance after eight long years
  • Pool looking for first home win in the derby in 24 years
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:05

Listen to that roar

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:01

FULL TIME!!!

Blackpool beat rivals Preston 2-0 in the first meeting between the two sides in eight years.

Was it ever in doubt?

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:57

90+7 - RED CARD!

Alan Browne is shown a second yellow card for Preston. Off he goes.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:53

90+4 - Booking

Sonny Carey is booked for stopping a free-kick.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:50

90 - Stoppage time

There will be six minutes of time added on. Pool currently have a corner.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:47

88 - Third and final change

Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler, who gets another fine ovation.

Dan Grimshaw is booked, meanwhile, for wasting time.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:44

85 - Wide

Sean Maguire makes a bit of space for himself before shooting wide.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:43

84 - Yellow

Former Seasider Brad Potts is booked a little harshly. Blackpool fans enjoyed that one.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:42

83 - Second change

Kenny Dougall is forced off after receiving treatment. Callum Connolly takes his place.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:38

79 - First change

Jerry Yates is given a huge ovation as he leaves the field. Sonny Carey is the man to replace him.

