Blackpool v Preston North End RECAP: Updates from the derby at Bloomfield Road
After eight long years, West Lancashire rivals Blackpool and Preston North End finally renew acquaintances today.
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:05
- FT: Blackpool 2-0 PNE
- Seasiders and Lilywhites renew acquaintance after eight long years
- Pool looking for first home win in the derby in 24 years
Listen to that roar
FULL TIME!!!
Blackpool beat rivals Preston 2-0 in the first meeting between the two sides in eight years.
Was it ever in doubt?
90+7 - RED CARD!
Alan Browne is shown a second yellow card for Preston. Off he goes.
90+4 - Booking
Sonny Carey is booked for stopping a free-kick.
90 - Stoppage time
There will be six minutes of time added on. Pool currently have a corner.
88 - Third and final change
Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler, who gets another fine ovation.
Dan Grimshaw is booked, meanwhile, for wasting time.
85 - Wide
Sean Maguire makes a bit of space for himself before shooting wide.
84 - Yellow
Former Seasider Brad Potts is booked a little harshly. Blackpool fans enjoyed that one.
83 - Second change
Kenny Dougall is forced off after receiving treatment. Callum Connolly takes his place.
79 - First change
Jerry Yates is given a huge ovation as he leaves the field. Sonny Carey is the man to replace him.