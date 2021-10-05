Blackpool v Preston North End: Extra tickets on sale for home fans only

The announcement has not gone down well at the other end of the M55, after Preston saw their ticket allocation reduced for this first league clash between the Lancashire clubs since 2010.

The extra tickets are for the East Stand and go on sale at noon to Blackpool supporters with a previous purchase history.

Blackpool and Preston meet in the league for the first time in 11 years later this month

Blackpool’s recent home matches against Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers saw the visitors allocated 3,000 tickets, though Preston have been limited to 2,200, despite requesting more.

The decision ultimately rests with Blackpool’s ground safety officer and the police, and the fixture is considered ‘high-risk’.

Blackpool have experienced problems with crowd disorder at recent home games, including the throwing of pyrotechnics and missiles.

The club and fans’ groups appealed last week for an end to such disturbances, fearing sanctions from the football authorities.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said of the Preston game: “The police, who we ask to help us manage the threat of any disorder and risk, have been very clear that this is a high-risk fixture, as everyone would acknowledge, and they do not feel comfortable there being more than 2,200 Preston fans in the stadium.”

The additional tickets are available to home supporters from the ticket office and online.