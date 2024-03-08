Blackpool v Portsmouth League One injury news as 12 ruled out

Blackpool face their toughest test yet of their end of season run in as they host League One leaders Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are on the quest for a play-off spot but must stop Portsmouth in their tracks. John Mousinho's side are full of confidence as they boast a six-point lead over second-placed Bolton and seven over Derby County in third place, and a return to the Championship looks likely barring a major capitulation from the South Coast outfit.

Blackpool did inflict Portsmouth's first league defeat on them though this season, winning 4-0 at Fratton Park. Former Portsmouth loanee Owen Dale put Blackpool in front before Jake Beesley doubled their lead and then Joe Morrell was red carded. Blackpool made most of the man advantage as CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan scored in the final quarter of the match.

The hosts could overtake Oxford United should they draw or win and Oxford United drop points to Cheltenham whilst they could go within a point of Stevenage should they lose to Blackpool's Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town. Blackpool have had Portsmouth's number in recent years and have won their last three games against them. The most recent meeting between the two sides at Bloomfield Road and won with a Keshi Anderson effort. Portsmouth's last victory against them came in August 2018.

Portsmouth will be backed by a sold out away end after snapping up all of the tickets when they went on sale in February. More than 2,100 tickets were put on sale and it could suprass the attendance of 12,276 that was recorded when Bolton Wanderers came in to town a fortnight ago.

Jordan Rhodes made a return to action last weekend having recovered from a rib injury that put him out for over a month. Hayden Coulson despite being a doubt netted in the victory against Shrewsbury Town. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

1 . Andy Lyons - out Came off against Leyton Orient after just 10 minutes and now the worst fears have been realised. He's expected to miss the remainder of the campaign and more. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

2 . Andy Lyons - out (continued) “We’ve had some bad news regarding Andy," said Neil Critchley. “Unfortunately he’s suffered an ACL injury, which is a long-term one, so that’ll keep him out for a lengthy period of time. "One of Andy’s great strengths is his mental toughness, he plays with grit and heart, but we know as a club we need to make sure that he remains positive because it can be a lonely place being in the treatment room on his own. "We need to make sure we look after and give him the time and the support he needs. "I don’t want to speculate on exactly how long he’ll be out- everyone is different, but it’ll lengthy. He’s at the early stages so we’re not thinking about that yet.” Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

3 . Albie Morgan - out Played 30 minutes against Leyton Orient after coming on as a substitute but had to be substituted for Sonny Carey. He didn't play against Shrewsbury Town last week and now the full extent of his injury has been revealed. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Albie Morgan - out (continued) Neil Critchley said: "He’s tweaked the ligaments in his knee, so he’ll be a few weeks, he’s had an injection and he’ll need time for that to settle down before we get him out on the grass. “It’s disappointing because he’s been terrific for us. It was a contact injury, unlike Andy’s which is one you can’t legislate for. It was a blocked tackle, so it’ll just keep him out, which is unfortunate for him and us. We’ll see where he’s at for the games after the international break.” Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Lee Evans - out Joined last week but is not expected to make his debut until next week. Photo Sales