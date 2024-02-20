Blackpool v Peterborough United team news - four out and one doubt

Blackpool are on the hunt for successive wins over Peterborough United as they host them at Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders and the Posh are just ninety minutes away from a Wembley Stadium final. To reach this stage, Blackpool finished top in a group that consisted of Barrow, Liverpool and Morecambe. In the knock-out rounds, they defeated Barnsley and Burton Albion 2-1 before beating Bolton Wanderers 5-4 on penalties with Richard O'Donnell the hero.

As for Peterborough, they finished top ahead of Colchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cambridge United. In the knock-out rounds they beat Arsenal, Crawley Town and AFC Wimbledon. Kylian Kouassi is Blackpool's top scorer in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with four goals in three games. Ephron Mason-Clark has three goals in four games for the Posh.

Blackpool could be viewed at as the favourites given their home form and the fact they secured a victory over the same opposition on Saturday. The two sides met in the league at London Road, and it was Blackpool who were victorious. They fell behind to Hector Kyprianou but recovered after Shayne Lavery dispatched a penalty and then in stoppage time substitute Karamoko Dembele won the match.

Not much has changed since the weekend in regards to team selection. Peterborough are on a four game losing streak in the league and Darren Ferguson did admit that some of his players are dealing with fatigue. Neil Critchley said there was no change from the weekend but that Jordan Rhodes was back on the training pitches. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

1 . Ryan Finnigan - out Unable to play as he's cup tied.

2 . Jordan Rhodes - out Hasn't played for Blackpool since the end of January with a rib injury.

3 . Jordan Rhodes - out (continued) "Rhodes is at the training ground," said Critchley on February 19. "He's here and he's back out on the grass and doing some running. "He's around the dressing room when we're playing, he makes a contribution in other ways and hopefully fingers crossed, if he keeps progressing the way he is, we'll have him back out on the pitch soon."

4 . Callum Connolly - available Been dealing with a back injury over the last week. He was fit enough to be named on the bench and so he should have recovered from it.

5 . Jake Beesley - available Made a return to action last week after more than a month out. Got an assist for Karamoko Dembele's winner. He could get a start.