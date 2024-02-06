Blackpool V Oxford United: Owen Dale's eligibility status for weekend's game amid social media rumour
Former Seasiders wing-back Owen Dale will be among those in the U’s squad following his Deadline Day move from the Fylde Coast to the Kassam Stadium for an undisclosed fee.
Despite social media speculation suggesting the 25-year-old will be unable to feature in Saturday’s game due to an agreement between the two clubs; the Blackpool Gazette understands no such official clause exists, and he will be eligible for the Oxfordshire club.
Dale came through the academy at Crewe Alexandra, where he signed his first professional deal back in 2016, with his senior debut coming the following year. During his time at Gresty Road he was sent out on loan to Witton Albion and Altrincham, before making a temporary move to Blackpool in 2021.
His stint at Bloomfield Road was soon made permanent, with the wing-back making a total of 47 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing three assists.
Dale is well experienced in League One, having spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season on loan with Portsmouth, as well as featuring 23 times for the Seasiders this term. His Deadline Day exit could’ve prompted by Hayden Coulson’s January arrival on loan from Middlesbrough. Dominic Thompson also headed to the exit door during the transfer window due to the increased competition on the left side, with the ex-Arsenal youngster joining Forest Green Rovers on loan.
Dale’s Oxford debut came from the bench in a 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday afternoon, but could soon be set to make his first start. BBC Radio Oxford have reported there could be a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ which could stop the attacker featuring this weekend, but this was not an official part of the deal.