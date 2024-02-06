Owen Dale will be back at Bloomfield Road this weekend

Former Seasiders wing-back Owen Dale will be among those in the U’s squad following his Deadline Day move from the Fylde Coast to the Kassam Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

Despite social media speculation suggesting the 25-year-old will be unable to feature in Saturday’s game due to an agreement between the two clubs; the Blackpool Gazette understands no such official clause exists, and he will be eligible for the Oxfordshire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale came through the academy at Crewe Alexandra, where he signed his first professional deal back in 2016, with his senior debut coming the following year. During his time at Gresty Road he was sent out on loan to Witton Albion and Altrincham, before making a temporary move to Blackpool in 2021.

His stint at Bloomfield Road was soon made permanent, with the wing-back making a total of 47 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing three assists.

Dale is well experienced in League One, having spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season on loan with Portsmouth, as well as featuring 23 times for the Seasiders this term. His Deadline Day exit could’ve prompted by Hayden Coulson’s January arrival on loan from Middlesbrough. Dominic Thompson also headed to the exit door during the transfer window due to the increased competition on the left side, with the ex-Arsenal youngster joining Forest Green Rovers on loan.