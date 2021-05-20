Oxford boss Karl Robinson

“I’m not sure what people want me to say but there is a chance, of course there is a chance - and while that chance is there you have to believe you can take it.

“I’ve watched Tuesday night’s game back. I watched it on my own after the game that night then we watched it together early on Wednesday morning.

“On the night someone mentioned ‘three-and-a-half minutes of madness’ that cost us and I didn’t really register what was said but having watched the game back it was much closer than I thought on the night - same number of shots, similar number of chances but they took theirs and we didn’t.

“So now we have a very difficult job on Friday night but we don’t mind being written off. We were written of after 10 games when we were bottom of the league, we were written off again when we lost to Sunderland and Accrington at Easter and now people have written us off once again after Tuesday. We’ll see.

“I think it’s six times this season we've scored three or more goals away. We scored three against Gillingham in 16 minutes. If you look at a lot of our performances away from home then there is still something for us to play for.