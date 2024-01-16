Blackpool V Nottingham Forest: Here's where to watch the FA Cup replay- and when the winner will be in fourth round action against Bristol City or West Ham
Due to the prospect of an upset, the TV cameras are in town for the fixture. The tie being shown live on ITV4, with Ian Holloway and Robert Earnshaw set to be in the studio alongside Mark Pougatch, as coverage gets underway at 7pm.
The initial meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.
Either Bristol City or West Ham awaits the winner of Wednesday’s game, with David Moyes’ side travelling to Ashton Gate this evening (K.O. 7.45pm). Whoever comes out on top of that tie will host the fourth round fixture, which is due to take place on January 26.