Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road for an FA Cup third round replay (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Due to the prospect of an upset, the TV cameras are in town for the fixture. The tie being shown live on ITV4, with Ian Holloway and Robert Earnshaw set to be in the studio alongside Mark Pougatch, as coverage gets underway at 7pm.

The initial meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

