All you need to know ahead of Blackpool’s EFL League One clash with Northampton Town.

Blackpool and Northampton Town meet at Bloomfield Road in their 15th game of the 2024/25 League One season.

The two sides are only separated by goal difference prior to kick off with Jon Brady’s men ahead of them having conceded less goals. Both teams have accumulated 16 points this season, and Blackpool are looking for their first league win since the end of September.

They drew with Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy in midweek, as Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan netted after initially trailing by two goals. They won on penalies with every Blackpool player scoring their spot kick and Jack Muldoon missing his.

Northampton also played in midweek, losing 5-2 to Burton Albion. They took the lead through Neo Dobson but the Brewers equalised and then took a two-goal lead going in to half-time. Despite the defeat Northampton are through to the Round of 32 after finishing second.

Last season there was a win apiece with the away team coming out victorious. Blackpool suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road in November, but then they got revenge with a 1-0 win at Sixfields in March. Here’s all you need to know prior to kick-off.

When is Blackpool v Northampton Town?

The Seasiders and the Cobblers meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, November 16. Kick off is at 3.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Despite it being a 3.00 pm kick off on a Saturday, the game will be available to watch from home in the United Kingdom. Football's 3pm TV blackout rule is not in effect because it is the international break.

It is being shown on Sky Sports+, a new streaming platform launched by the league broadcaster in August. If you have a Sky box, simply search Blackpool on your TV guide about 15 or 30 minutes before kick-off and the game should appear.

Yes. +If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Elkan Baggott has suffered a set back after only recently returning from injury. (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Team news

Blackpool are without Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Dom Ballard, and Elkan Baggott and Jake Beesley whilst Ollie Norburn is a doubt. Ballard is away on international duty with England’s under-20s, whilst Lyons, Baggott, and Beesley all have injuries. Aaron McGowan,

Up to 15 players could be missing for Northampton with 13 players ruled out and two doubtful. Ali Koiki, Callum Morton, Harvey Lintott, Jack Baldwin, James Wilson, Jordan Willis, Luke Mbete, Matt Dibley-Dias, Patrick Brough, Tom Eaves, Tyler Magloire

Top scorer Cameron McGeehan misses out through suspension. Tariqe Fosu, and Sam Hoskins are both doubtful.

Who is the referee?

Alex Chilowicz is the referee and he will be supported by Ian Hussin and Joe Simpson as his linesman with Martin Coy the fourth official.

Chilowicz is an American-born referee from New Jersey who has been refereeing in the EFL since 2023, having previously been an MLS ref. The 36-year-old has overseen 12 matches this season giving out 38 yellow cards and two reds. This is his first Blackpool match of the season and the second time he's done Northampton after being the man in the middle for their opening day defeat to Bristol Rovers.

