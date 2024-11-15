Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool host Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, November 15 at 3.00 pm in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are in EFL League One action over the international break as they host injury-hit Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

In previous months, enough players had been called off for the Seasiders' game to be postponed but that hasn't been the case for November. Dom Ballard is the only player to receive an international call-up and so Steve Bruce will have to do without the on-loan Southampton striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's neck and neck between the two sides prior to kick off with the two both on 16 points and only separated by goal difference in which Northampton have scored less but conceded fewer goals. A win for Blackpool would take them to about 14th, and that would be the same outcome if the Cobblers won. Here’s the latest injury news prior to kick off.

Blackpool team news

On-loan Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott had only just returned back from missing a few months because of an ankle problem. He picked up a thigh injury against Liverpool's under-21s, and that's expected to rule the Indonesian international out until around the New Year.

In the same game, Jake Beesley suffered damage to his medial ligaments and that’s likely to put him out for two months. For the first half of his lay-off he’s expected to wear a knee brace, and the eight week timeframe appears to be the best case scenario.

Albie Morgan recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Arrangements are being made for Morgan to make a return, but currently he is not available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons is another absentee, and he's not likely to be back until the New Year either. He suffered an ACL injury in February against Leyton Orient and he has made progress with Steve Bruce saying he's been getting better 'week-by-week' and they're hopeful of a return.

One player that could return is Ollie Norburn who has been limited to just one appearance under Bruce. A hamstring injury has kept him sidelined but he's been ‘out on the grass’ and training all week and is pushing to be a part of the action.

Josh Onomah and James Husband made a return to the pitch against Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday and will both be in contention. Onomah missed the game against Leyton Orient, whilst Husband was out from early October.

Dom Ballard was called up to the England Men's Elite League Squad for their upcoming Euro Elite League fixtures and is unavailable. They play Germanny tonight (November 15) as well as Poland (November 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Dom Ballard, and Elkan Baggott and Jake Beesley. Doubt: Ollie Norburn

Northampton Town team news

Saturday’s visitors have an selection crisis with a reported 15 players potentially missing out due to injury or suspension. Tyler Roberts, James Wilson and Jack Sowerby should return, but they’re still without a full XI, and four substitutes.

A yellow card for Cameron McGeehan means he will miss the trip to to Lancashire. Any player that picks up five yellow cards before the 19th game of the season is given an automatic one match ban. The 29-year-old has netted four goals in 14 games this season and has started in all of the league matches he's been available for.

Tyler Magloire earned his first start of the season last week but landed awkwardly and was forced off in the 50th minute with a suspected dislocated shoulder which is likely to rule him out for a couple of weeks. Magloire's defensive partner Jack Baldwin also had to make way with a suspected calf injury just five minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson is unlikely to play any part against Blackpool. (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Other absentees include Callum Morton who is out for the season with knee ligament damage, as well as Jordan Willis and Aaron McGowan who are out for a 'period' of time with McGowan sidelined with a calf problem.

A muscle injury has Ali Koiki sidelined, whilst Luke Mbete is out with a hamstring problem. Patrick Brough broke his leg against Huddersfield Town, whilst Harvey Lintott underwent surgery in the summer.

Matt Dibley-Dias who is on loan from Fulham hasn’t played since the end of August whilst a facial injury has Tom Eaves out for a couple of weeks. Former Manchester United striker James Wilson is out with a bone issue.

Sam Hoskins is doubtful after requiring treatment at half-time and then coming off early in the second half, but it is hopeful that his withdrawal was just fatigue. Tarique Fosu was absent last weekend due to a minor hamstring strain. Jack Sowbery missed the game due to illness last week, but is likely to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Cameron McGeehan, Tom Eaves, Jordan Willis, Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Patrick Brough, Harvey Lintott, Matt Dibley-Dias, Callum Morton, Tyler Magloire, Luke Mbete, Jack Baldwin, and James Wilson, Doubt: Tariqe Fosu, and Sam Hoskins.