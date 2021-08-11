Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Updates from Carabao Cup first-round tie at Bloomfield Road

Neil Critchley suggested before the game he would look to make changes and use his squad following Saturday’s league opener at Bristol City.

Pool’s head coach has stuck to his word, making seven alterations in total from the 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

The biggest boost is the return of last season’s Wembley hero Kenny Dougall, who earns his first minutes of the new campaign on his return from a knock he suffered in pre-season.

Neil Critchley rewards Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery with starts following their impact off the bench at the weekend - the duo making their first starts in tangerine.

Elsewhere, Pool’s head coach hands debuts to Daniel Grimshaw, Oliver Casey and Sonny Carey.

Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward, Keshi Anderson, Tyreece John-Jules and Jerry Yates all drop down to the bench, while Chris Maxwell is rested completely.

Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Demetri Mitchell (knee) and Gary Madine (groin) all remain sidelined by injury.

Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall continue to be left out.