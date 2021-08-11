Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Updates from Carabao Cup first-round tie at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool take on fellow Championship side Middlesbrough tonight in the first round of the Carabao Cup (7.45pm kick-off).
Follow our blog below for live updates...
Blackpool v Middlesbrough - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 19:45
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Middlesbrough
- Seasiders take on Neil Warnock’s men in first round of the Carabao Cup
- Bloomfield Road reopen to full capacity with no restrictions for the first time in 15 months
1 - What a start
Shayne Lavery closes Middlesbrough down twice inside the opening 10 minutes. What a man.
Midlesbrough’s Isiah Jones gets tonight’s cup tie underway.
Come on you Pool!
The teams are out
And kick-off is moments away.
Can the Seasiders pick up their first win of the season and seal their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup? We’ll soon find out.
Up the mighty Pool!
The heavens have opened
...again!
This is much heavier, as well. Isn’t it great to have football back?!
Filling up
The Middlesbrough fans are streaming into the ground next to me in the press box. Boro confirmed earlier in the week they had sold 1,300 tickets but fans could also pay on the gate, so there will be a healthy away following here tonight.
As for the Seasiders, only half the West and North stands are open tonight.
To be a fly on the wall...
Injured Blackpool striker Gary Madine is currently in conversation with Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.
Oh how I’d love to hear that!
Neil Critchley suggested before the game he would look to make changes and use his squad following Saturday’s league opener at Bristol City.
Pool’s head coach has stuck to his word, making seven alterations in total from the 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.
The biggest boost is the return of last season’s Wembley hero Kenny Dougall, who earns his first minutes of the new campaign on his return from a knock he suffered in pre-season.
Neil Critchley rewards Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery with starts following their impact off the bench at the weekend - the duo making their first starts in tangerine.
Elsewhere, Pool’s head coach hands debuts to Daniel Grimshaw, Oliver Casey and Sonny Carey.
Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward, Keshi Anderson, Tyreece John-Jules and Jerry Yates all drop down to the bench, while Chris Maxwell is rested completely.
Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Demetri Mitchell (knee) and Gary Madine (groin) all remain sidelined by injury.
Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall continue to be left out.
Middlesbrough, who opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Fulham, also make a number of changes, giving debuts to Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Martin Payero.
And here’s the Boro side
Pool’s starting XI
Here at Bloomfield Road, but the pitch is still looking in pristine condition.
Referee Bobby Madley and his colleagues are currently out on the pitch with footballs in their hands.
Supporters will be making their way into Bloomfield Road soon - for some of them, it will be their first game in 17 months. The last time the stadium was open to full capacity with no restrictions was March 2020.