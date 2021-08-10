Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Team news, predicted line-up and quotes from Neil Critchley ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Neil Critchley’s men will be looking to build on the encouraging start they made to their league campaign on Saturday, drawing 1-1 away at Bristol City.

Shayne Lavery was their last-gasp hero, scoring with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue Pool a point on their return to the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up next is Neil Warnock’s Boro, with a spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup at stake.

It will be the first time Bloomfield Road will be open to full capacity since the League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers in March 2020, which was Critchley’s first home game in charge.

A limited number of Seasiders were able to attend last season’s games against Swindon Town and the play-off semi-final against Oxford United, however.

The winners of tomorrow night’s tie will go into the draw for the second round, which will be held soon after the final whistle.

Boro boss Neil Warnock

The draw will be able to view on Sky Sports after the televised tie between Leyton Orient and QPR.

The second round features the Premier League sides that are not involved in European competitions this coming season.

Team news

The Seasiders could be boosted by the return of Kenny Dougall, who has been back in training after recovering from a knock to his knee he suffered in pre-season.

The club also received promising news on the ankle injury Dougall’s midfield partner Kevin Stewart suffered in the recent friendly against Man City.

Despite that, the 27-year-old is more likely to return on Saturday in the league against Cardiff City, rather than being risked this early.

Elsewhere, Daniel Gretarsson isn’t far away from a return following his summer operation on his shoulder. Matty Virtue (ACL), Demetri Mitchell (knee) and Gary Madine (groin) remain sidelined.

Pool are likely to give game time to some players that didn’t start at Ashton Gate on Saturday, such as Oliver Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, Sonny Carey, Josh Bowler and goalscorer Shayne Lavery.

Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments

“We’re used to playing every few days because we’ve been doing it since January when we were doing it every week. It’s nothing new for us.

“We’ll maybe give some opportunities to other players to play, but we want to keep winning games.

“Whatever team we put out on Wednesday night, we want to win.”

Opposition view

Neil Warnock has already confirmed Boro will look to make changes, with the league campaign very much their priority.

When asked about the trip to Bloomfield Road after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, Warnock just smiled and said: “We'll definitely use the squad for that one.”

One man likely to start is summer signing Martin Payero, who linked up late with the Teesside club after featuring for Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Seasiders Joe Lumley, Grant Hall, Marc Bola and Uche Ikpeazu could also be involved.

Boro’s opening day game at Craven Cottage was picked for television coverage on Sunday, which is why this cup tie was pushed back a day to Wednesday night. Boro take on Blackpool’s opening day opponents Bristol City on Saturday.

"We only have a small squad so there will be changes," Warnock told Middlesbrough's official website.

"There’s certain players we can’t do without and I can’t rest them, and there’s others who will have to play because of the numbers we have."

Boro have told 1,300 tickets for tomorrow's game, but supporters can also pay on the gate.

Pool’s predicted line-up (4231): Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Casey, Garbutt, Dougall, Ward, Bowler, Carey, Anderson, Lavery