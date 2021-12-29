Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Live match updates

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder returns to Sheffield United this weekend ... if Covid-19 allows (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

“We know Blackpool are a decent side in a tough division,” Boro boss Chris Wilder said.

“They’re going in the right direction now under a really progressive manager. They have a lot of really good footballers there.

“The expectation is maybe slightly lower than some of the other clubs in the division, but they’re a really dangerous side and one for me where we’ve got to get our attitude right.

“If we play well we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning. But we’re up against some talented players that were pretty unfortunate to lose late on at the weekend, even playing with ten men for a large period.

“As any Championship side is, they’re really dangerous in front of their own punters and we’ve got to make sure we’re bang at it to get a result.