Blackpool v Mansfield Town injury and team news as 7 out and 4 doubts

Blackpool are in EFL League One action as they host Mansfield Town.

The Seasiders remain on the hunt for their first win at Bloomfield Road since the end of September. They played to a goalless draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday night and this is their second chance of what is a stretch of three consecutive home matches.

Mansfield suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on Tuesday. They have lost their last seven matches in all competitions putting them in 15th in the current League One standings.

A midweek round of fixtures forces managers into being smart with their squad. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool injury news

Niall Ennis has emerged as a doubt for Saturday. He along with Olly Casey will both be checked prior to the game. Ennis has a back injury whilst Casey has an ankle problem which emerged from the game against Rotherham.

“We’ve got a couple who are having a couple of tests, they’re both scheduled to come out and train, so we’ll see how they are and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said to the Gazette.

“Niall Ennis has hurt his back, so we’ll see how he is this morning. He’s the main one. He wants to give training a go, so we’ll see if he’s right or if he’ll have a reaction later on.

“We were fearing the worst for Olly Casey because it takes something for him to go off, but it was a kick around his ankle area, so we think he’s okay. Josh Onomah was absent on Tuesday after twisting his ankle in training on Monday. There is a possibility that he returns to the side at the weekend.

Tom Bloxham is unfortunately out for a couple of weeks after injuring his calf. Andy Lyons hasn't played for Blackpool in almost a year but is back in full training. For Lyons, it's trying to find the right time to phase him back in to the team.

The influential Matthew Pennington twisted his ankle against Huddersfield Town and has missed the last five games. It's unclear yet when he will make a return.

Out: Tom Bloxham, Matthew Pennington. Doubt: Josh Onomah, Andy Lyons, Niall Ennis and Olly Casey

Lee Gregory is injured for Mansfield Town.

Mansfield Town injury news

Rhys Oates and Lee Gregory are both out for the remainder of the season. Gregory suffered the injury last Friday and along with his fellow striker Oates, they will play no further part in the campaign. Oates was left out of Mansfield's updated 22-player squad list which was submitted to the EFL.

"We have to be very careful with the strikers that we have left," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We are getting kicked from pillar to post with every single little thing at the moment.

"That is the way it is going, and we have to cope with it somehow."

Matty Craig is dealing with a back problem. Deji Oshilaja and Frazer Blake-Tracy are both out until March but there is a return to the side for Baily Cargill who is back after serving a two-game suspension.

Out: Rhys Oates, Lee Gregory, Matty Craig, Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy.