Blackpool V Liverpool U21s matchday live: Follow for updates as Seasiders take on young Reds in EFL Trophy

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road this evening in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders started the competition with a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra back in September, and currently sit second in Group E.

A victory this evening would see Steve Bruce’s side progress to the next round, with a trip to Harrogate Town still to come next Tuesday.

Follow for live updates here:

Blackpool V Liverpool U21s

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:01 BST

Good evening

We are at Bloomfield Road this evening for the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s. Follow for updates throughout

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:06 BST

The team for tonight

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-team-news-v-liverpool-u21s-seasiders-change-entire-xi-for-efl-trophy-tie-with-youngsters-included-4855688

Theo Upton
Theo Upton (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker
Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:07 BST

Tonight's setting

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:20 BST

Spearing returns

Ex-Blackpool midfielder is part of Liverpool U21s’ starting XI this evening.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/ex-blackpool-and-bolton-wanderers-midfielder-opens-up-on-liverpool-role-efl-future-and-coaching-ambitions-4853562

Jay Spearing
Jay Spearing (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:23 BST

Back in familiar surroundings

The midfielder spent three years on the Fylde Coast with the Seasiders.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/im-always-ready-liverpool-man-hints-at-involvement-against-blackpool-ahead-of-bloomfield-road-return-4854341

Jay Spearing
Jay Spearing (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 18:56 BST

In position

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:00 BST

Kick off!

We’re underway.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:13 BST

Early warning

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:17 BST

Seasiders chances

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:28 BST

Liverpool shot just wide

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:31 BST

Save!

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 19:45 BST

HALF TIME!

Level at the break.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:00 BST

Back underway

One change at the break, Baggott is replaced by Gwanzura.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:06 BST

CHANCE!

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:15 BST

Injury concern

Jake Beesley goes down holding his knee and is taken off.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:32 BST

Save from Tyrer

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:37 BST

Change for Blackpool

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 20:50 BST

Full time

We go to pens for a bonus point.

