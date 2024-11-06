Blackpool V Liverpool U21s matchday live: Follow for updates as Seasiders take on young Reds in EFL Trophy
The Seasiders started the competition with a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra back in September, and currently sit second in Group E.
A victory this evening would see Steve Bruce’s side progress to the next round, with a trip to Harrogate Town still to come next Tuesday.
Follow for live updates here:
Blackpool V Liverpool U21s
Good evening
We are at Bloomfield Road this evening for the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s. Follow for updates throughout
The team for tonight
Tonight's setting
Spearing returns
Ex-Blackpool midfielder is part of Liverpool U21s’ starting XI this evening.
https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/ex-blackpool-and-bolton-wanderers-midfielder-opens-up-on-liverpool-role-efl-future-and-coaching-ambitions-4853562
Back in familiar surroundings
The midfielder spent three years on the Fylde Coast with the Seasiders.
In position
Kick off!
We’re underway.
Early warning
Seasiders chances
Liverpool shot just wide
HALF TIME!
Level at the break.
Back underway
One change at the break, Baggott is replaced by Gwanzura.
CHANCE!
Injury concern
Jake Beesley goes down holding his knee and is taken off.
Save from Tyrer
Change for Blackpool
Full time
We go to pens for a bonus point.