Blackpool v Liverpool U21s outs and doubts as 13 out and 3 doubts

Blackpool can book their place in the knockout rounds of the EFL Trophy by defeating the Reds at home this evening.

Blackpool are in EFL Trophy action tonight as they host Liverpool's under-21s at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders play the second game of their campaign and can overtake Crewe Alexandra with a victory tonight. Crewe have already finished their group stage campaign, and so Blackpool, Harrogate, and Liverpool are all playing catch up. Liverpool have so far lost 5-1 to Crewe, and drawn 1-1 with Harrogate Town, before losing on penalties.

Liverpool come in to the game having defeated Wolves 4-1 in the Premier League 2 with Ranel Jerva Young scoring a brace, and both Trey Nyoni and Thomas Hill both getting in on the action. Blackpool ran out 2-0 winners in the FA Cup at the weekend with Sonny Carey scoring a brace against Gillingham.

Here’s the latest team news from both camps ahead of kick-off.

CJ Hamilton hasn’t been available for Blackpool for the last couple of games. (Image: Camera Sport)

Blackpool team news

Rob Apter didn't feature for the Seasiders in the FA Cup at the weekend. He's been dealing with a knock on his knee, but he's been declared fit and ready for this week's fixtures. Elkan Baggott was named among the substitute's having returned from a lengthy lay-off and could build up his match fitness with an appearance tonight.

CJ Hamilton, James Husband, and Ollie Norburn are all ruled out. The trio have been out for several games, but aren’t too far away from making a return. Norburn has been out the longest having suffered an injury in Steve Bruce's first game.

Albie Morgan hasn't made the squad for the last two games, missing the game against Wigan Athletic due to illness. Blackpool's only long-term absentee is Andy Lyons, who suffered an ACL injury in February, and is still expected to be out until the New Year.

Out: Andy Lyons, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, and Ollie Norburn. Doubt: Albie Morgan.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's under-19s team were in UEFA Youth League action on Tuesday, and so it’s unlikely any of their players will be involved for this fixture. It means they could be without several of their key first-team players.

Kieran Morrison, Carter Pinnington, Keyrol Figueroa, and Trent Kone-Doherty were all on target in what was an emphatic victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Wellity Lucky, Michael Laffey, and Josh Davidson who all played against Harrogate in September played in the Youth League, and likely won’t play two games in two days.

Terence Miles suffered an injury against Everton towards the end of October, and didn't play against Wolves at the weekend. Goalkeeper Harvey Davies started against Harrogate in September, but was named among the substitute’s for the first team on Tuesday. Reece Trueman is likely to take his place in between the sticks as Kornel Misciur played for the undr-19s.

Kyle Kelly played against Hertha Berlin in the Premier League International Cup, but didn’t play against Wolves. Despite not yet making his debut for the first team, Kelly has already made his international debut for Saint Kitts and Nevis. Like Kelly, Oakley Cannonier didn't feature against Wolves either.

Out: Terence Miles, Kieran Morrison, Carter Pinnington, Keyrol Figueroa, Kornel Misciur, Wellity Lucky, Michael Laffey, and Josh Davidson, and Trent Kone-Doherty. Doubt: Kyle Kelly, and Oakley Cannonier.