Blackpool v Lincoln City: Venue, kick-off time and expected ticket allocation for League One play-off final

The Seasiders overcame Oxford United 6-3 over their two-legged semi-final tie, while the Imps edged past Sunderland 3-2.

The two will now battle it out at the national stadium with a place in the Championship on the line.

If Neil Critchley's side win, it will mark a return to the second tier of English football six years on from their acrimonious relegation in 2015.

For Lincoln, it will be their first appearance in the second division since 1961.

While Blackpool are the most successful side in English play-off history with five promotions from their eight campaigns, Lincoln are among the worst - having lost all six of their previous attempts.

Their record of losing in five consecutive play-off campaigns between 2003 and 2007 is a competition record.

The Seasiders return to their spiritual home next weekend

The Seasiders, meanwhile, have won 17 of the 25 play-off ties they've taken part in and have now reached the final for the eighth time in the club's history.

Amid talks over switching the all-English Champions League final to Wembley, it was rumoured the venue and dates for the play-off finals could be moved.

But after it was confirmed that Porto will now host the European showpiece instead, the play-offs finals will take place at Wembley on their original dates.

When does the final take place?

The League One play-off final kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, May 30.

The two other finals will also be held over the Bank Holiday weekend, with the Championship tie kicking the weekend off on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The League Two final will then complete the weekend on Monday, May 31.

Ticket allocation

It's anticipated that each club will be given an allocation of around 4,000 tickets for the Wembley final, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Swansea City, who will take on Brentford in the Championship play-off final, have already confirmed they have received 3,951 tickets.

Blackpool are due to confirm ticket details in due course.

Lincoln, meanwhile, have already stated that fans who missed out in the ticket ballot for the home first leg of their tie against Sunderland will be given priority.

The Imps have around 4,300 season ticket holders.

A number of Blackpool fans have already raised concerns about the comparatively small allocation, given Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

The recent FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea was played in front of 22,000 fans as part of a test event, but only 10,000 supporters are permitted to attend the play-off finals.

TV channel

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel. Scheduling details will be confirmed in the week.

The game will NOT be available to watch on iFollow.

Streaming details

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you'll be able to stream the match on your smart TV or mobile device by purchasing a Now Sports Day Pass for £9.99.

The pass allows you to watch all Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period.