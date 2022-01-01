Blackpool v Hull City: Live match updates from New Year's Day encounter

These predictions are becoming more and more difficult as the days go on!

A lot rests on which players Neil Critchley has available to him, which as we all know during these uncertain times can change from one minute to the next.

One would assume Blackpool will revert to a back four after matching Middlesbrough up in midweek with a back three, wing-backs and three in midfield. But again, with Critchley you just never know.

If he does go to a back four, Critchley will have to decide to stick with Daniel Gretarsson to partner Marvin Ekpiteta or opt for Richard Keogh instead. But at 35, is Keogh able to play two 90-minute games in the space of just four days? We’ll see on that one.

Elsewhere, if fit, I’d expect Callum Connolly to continue in midfield alongside Kenny Dougall after his outstanding display against Middlesbrough.

If the Seasiders revert to using wingers again, Josh Bowler seems the most obvious candidate to fill in on the right while you’d expect Keshi Anderson to continue on the left.

Up front, it’s a toss up between Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates who will partner Gary Madine in attack.