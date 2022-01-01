Blackpool v Hull City: Live match updates from New Year's Day encounter
Blackpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Hull City at Bloomfield Road in their New Year's Day encounter.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Blackpool v Hull City - live updates
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 15:27
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Hull City
- New Year’s Day clash to go ahead despite Covid cases in both camps
- Seasiders desperate to get back to winning ways after gut-wrenching back-to-back defeats
How will the Seasiders line up?
These predictions are becoming more and more difficult as the days go on!
A lot rests on which players Neil Critchley has available to him, which as we all know during these uncertain times can change from one minute to the next.
One would assume Blackpool will revert to a back four after matching Middlesbrough up in midweek with a back three, wing-backs and three in midfield. But again, with Critchley you just never know.
If he does go to a back four, Critchley will have to decide to stick with Daniel Gretarsson to partner Marvin Ekpiteta or opt for Richard Keogh instead. But at 35, is Keogh able to play two 90-minute games in the space of just four days? We’ll see on that one.
Elsewhere, if fit, I’d expect Callum Connolly to continue in midfield alongside Kenny Dougall after his outstanding display against Middlesbrough.
If the Seasiders revert to using wingers again, Josh Bowler seems the most obvious candidate to fill in on the right while you’d expect Keshi Anderson to continue on the left.
Up front, it’s a toss up between Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates who will partner Gary Madine in attack.
Predicted line-up (442): Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Gretarsson, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Anderson, Bowler, Lavery, Madine
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“I’ve got nothing but praise for the players.
“Callum Connolly was outstanding to go 90 minutes against Middlesbrough having not trained for a week, while Kenny Dougall could arguably not be on the pitch with the injury that he’s got.
“There’s one or two other knocks in the group, but they’ve put themselves forward and put in a real spirited performance.
“We’ve obviously got a few issues in the squad, but we always want to try and take to the pitch. We’ve got a duty to play.
“We’ve been in contact with Hull and the EFL to seek clarity and we’re planning for the game going ahead.
"We will just, pretty much, concentrate on ourselves and how we want to play. We’re at home and we want to attack the game.
“We gave it everything on Wednesday night, and on Saturday we’ll be ready and will have to do the same again.”
Team news
Blackpool’s squad continues to be stretched to the limit by a mixture of positive Covid-19 cases, injuries and suspension.
Jordan Gabriel serves the second of his two-game ban following his red card during the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town.
The right-back has been forced to miss two games rather than one having been sent off for Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.
Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Reece James, Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart, Ryan Wintle, Grant Ward, Owen Dale and Sonny Carey were all missing against Middlesbrough in midweek.
Speaking after that game, Neil Critchley said he was “hopeful” of having one or two bodies back for Saturday’s encounter.
Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall (above) both played in midweek with knocks and might have to play through the pain barrier once again this afternoon.
Youth-team star Luke Mariette was drafted onto the bench to make up the numbers on Wednesday night and could be required again.
Match preview
Blackpool kick off the New Year with a home clash against Hull City.
Neil Critchley’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering a gut-wrenching second defeat on the spin on Wednesday night.
The Seasiders looked to have rescued themselves a point when Shayne Lavery came off the bench to equalise in the first minute of stoppage time.
But Duncan Watmore prodded home a last-gasp winner for Chris Wilder’s side to condemn Blackpool to a heartbreaking defeat.
The men in tangerine are still performing well, but their recent record is a cause for concern with just one win from their last 10.
Things haven’t been helped in recent weeks by a number of absences, caused by a mixture of Covid, injuries and suspension. In total, 10 players were sidelined against Boro in midweek.
Hull have also had problems of their own, so much so they’ve been forced to postpone their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United respectively.
Grant McCann’s side, who sit 19th and four points above the dropzone, are winless in their last three.
Dean Whitestone, who has yet to take charge of a Blackpool game this season, is the referee for today’s encounter.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog - our first of 2022!
At one point it looked highly unlikely this game would go ahead, with Covid-19 cases rife among both squads. But the games is ON.
That’s good news for the Seasiders, because they’ll be desperate to start the New Year with a bang after suffering another heartbreaking defeat in midweek.
To find out if they’re able to do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates.