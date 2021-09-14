Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live updates from Bloomfield Road as Neil Critchley's men search for back-to-back wins

Neil Critchley knows his side are in for a tough game against Huddersfield

“The manager used to be at Leeds working under Bielsa, so Huddersfield adopt a similar type of approach.

“They’ve started the season very well and they’ve improved on where they were last season and it’ll be a very difficult game for us.

“It will be an exciting, entertaining game and hopefully we can go and perform as well as we did on Saturday, even though it will be different because the opposition will provide a different obstacle to Fulham.

“In many ways, it will be just as tough as Saturday. But it should be a really good game of football.

“They play on the front foot and they have no fear. They try to take the game to the opposition and I like that.

“They’re not passive, there’s no fear factor in the way they approach games. It’s about taking the game to the opposition.

“It’s a bit of a risk, but I like it. I’m not saying it’s right by the way, because everyone has their own way of setting up their team and that’s the beauty of football.

“The difference between teams makes it so interesting and so appealing to everyone.