Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live updates from Bloomfield Road as Neil Critchley's men search for back-to-back wins

Blackpool take on Huddersfield Town tonight night looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship (7.45pm kick-off).
- Seasiders aiming to make it back-to-back league wins
- Ollie Turton set to make his return to Bloomfield Road after surprise summer exit
After sealing their first three points of the season on Saturday with a magnificent win against promotion favourites Fulham, many expected Critchley to name an unchanged side for this encounter.
But Blackpool’s head coach likes to keep us all guessing and has ended up making two, albeit ones we weren’t necessarily expecting.
Kenny Dougall comes into the side in place of Kevin Stewart, who drops down to the bench after only making his first start of the campaign on Saturday.
Shayne Lavery returns to the fold to partner Jerry Yates in attack, while Tyreece John-Jules moves over to the left wing. That sees Keshi Anderson drop down to the bench.
Elsewhere, there is a surprise inclusion on the bench in the form of Gary Madine, who returns from a groin problem to be registered in Blackpool’s 25-man squad.
Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Demetri Mitchell (knee), Owen Dale (foot) and CJ Hamilton (foot) all remain sidelined.
Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall continue to be left out having not been registered in Blackpool’s squad.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, make three changes to the side that lost somewhat unfortunately to Stoke City on Saturday.
Former Seasider Ollie Turton is named among the substitutes having made the surprise move to West Yorkshire just four days after Blackpool’s Wembley triumph in May.
The Huddersfield side
I’d be surprised if Neil Critchley opts to make many changes tonight, if any. But I’ve been known to be wrong in the past!
Perhaps Shayne Lavery for Tyreece John-Jules seems the most likely? Critchley could always opt to rest and rotate as well.
Turton returns
Ollie Turton is currently out inspecting the Bloomfield Road pitch, which is a place he’ll know well having spent four years on the Fylde coast.
The defender has made eight appearances for the Seasiders so far this season, but started Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on the bench.
Favourites to win?
Opposition view
“Blackpool have a lot of their squad from last season, so they have a very competitive team and some good players in on loan,” Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said.
"They're a team that have kept the base of last year and added some players that allow them to be more competitive.
“Drawing against Bournemouth was no coincidence and neither was their win against Fulham.
"They have a very good coach and competitive players and that's going to make them difficult to beat.
“Blackpool want to play from the back and use their keeper a lot to play out.
"If you use the keeper you are using 11 players to attack, so it's always more of a challenge to play a team that uses the keeper to attack.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“The manager used to be at Leeds working under Bielsa, so Huddersfield adopt a similar type of approach.
“They’ve started the season very well and they’ve improved on where they were last season and it’ll be a very difficult game for us.
“It will be an exciting, entertaining game and hopefully we can go and perform as well as we did on Saturday, even though it will be different because the opposition will provide a different obstacle to Fulham.
“In many ways, it will be just as tough as Saturday. But it should be a really good game of football.
“They play on the front foot and they have no fear. They try to take the game to the opposition and I like that.
“They’re not passive, there’s no fear factor in the way they approach games. It’s about taking the game to the opposition.
“It’s a bit of a risk, but I like it. I’m not saying it’s right by the way, because everyone has their own way of setting up their team and that’s the beauty of football.
“The difference between teams makes it so interesting and so appealing to everyone.
“But I like the way Carlos has gone about his business, because you can see he likes to coach his team and they’ve got some good players. We’re in for a tough task.”
Team news
Neil Critchley revealed during Monday morning’s pre-match press conference that there’s nothing new to report fitness wise.
It means the head coach will likely have the same set of players available to him than on Saturday.
Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Demetri Mitchell (knee), Owen Dale (foot, above), CJ Hamilton (foot) and Gary Madine (groin) all remain sidelined.
The likes of Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly and Reece James weren’t named in the squad against Fulham on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall will continue to be left out after not being named in Blackpool’s 25-man squad.
Shayne Lavery will be pushing to start in place of Tyreece John-Jules after only being named on the bench against Fulham having only just returned from international duty with Northern Ireland.
As for Huddersfield, Danny Ward (hip), Ryan Schofield (back), Pipa (hip), Jordan Rhodes (back) and Aaron Rowe (toe) all missed out at the weekend as a result of injuries.
Josh Ruffels returned to the fold after recovering from Covid, while Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani will be pushing for starts after only being named on the bench against Stoke on their return from international duty.