Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup third round tie

Attention turns to Blackpool's academy tonight as their Under-19s side take on Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:30 pm
John Murphy's side take on Huddersfield at Bloomfield Road tonight

Follow our blog for live match updates...

Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:24

  • LIVE: Blackpool 1-0 Huddersfield Town
  • Seasiders in FA Youth Cup third round action
  • Winners to face Cheltenham Town in next round
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:24

67 - Big save

Alec McLachlan stays big to make an important save to keep Pool ahead. That would have been incredibly harsh.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:24

66 - Woodwork!

Luke Mariette rattles the crossbar from a Blackpool corner before the hosts keep the ball alive, resulting in Will Squires scooping over from six yards out.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:21

65 - Saved

Dannen Francis ignores Jake Daniels to his right to unleash a shot at his goal, but it takes a deflection which sees it sail straight through to Michael Acquah.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:20

64 - Change

Goalscorer Johnny Johnston is replaced by Arnold Matshazi. Bit of a surprise as Johnston has been a big threat all evening.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:18

62 - Wide

Tayt Trust curls just wide from the edge of the box. Pool are desperate for that second.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:18

61 - Close!

A great chance for Johnny Johnston to make it two as he gets in behind once again, but he’s thwarted by a fine save from Michael Aquah with his feet.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:15

59 - Cleared

Pool skipper Michael Fitzgerald gets back to make an important clearance from Cian Philpott’s cross.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:13

57 - Chance!

That’s a big chance to make it 2-0 to Blackpool.

Dannen Francis’ right-wing cross lofts over the head of a Huddersfield defender straight to Johnny Johnston, whose headed effort hits the back of a defender.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:11

55 - Well saved

A rare sight of goal for Huddersfield ends with Alex McLachlan comfortably claiming Evander Grubb’s piledriver.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 20:10

54 - Saved

Jake Daniels heads towards goal from a left-wing cross, but it’s straight at Michael Acquah.

Pool still well on top here though.

