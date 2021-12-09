Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup third round tie
Attention turns to Blackpool's academy tonight as their Under-19s side take on Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.
Follow our blog for live match updates...
Blackpool v Huddersfield Town FA Youth Cup - live updates
67 - Big save
Alec McLachlan stays big to make an important save to keep Pool ahead. That would have been incredibly harsh.
66 - Woodwork!
Luke Mariette rattles the crossbar from a Blackpool corner before the hosts keep the ball alive, resulting in Will Squires scooping over from six yards out.
65 - Saved
Dannen Francis ignores Jake Daniels to his right to unleash a shot at his goal, but it takes a deflection which sees it sail straight through to Michael Acquah.
64 - Change
Goalscorer Johnny Johnston is replaced by Arnold Matshazi. Bit of a surprise as Johnston has been a big threat all evening.
62 - Wide
Tayt Trust curls just wide from the edge of the box. Pool are desperate for that second.
61 - Close!
A great chance for Johnny Johnston to make it two as he gets in behind once again, but he’s thwarted by a fine save from Michael Aquah with his feet.
59 - Cleared
Pool skipper Michael Fitzgerald gets back to make an important clearance from Cian Philpott’s cross.
57 - Chance!
That’s a big chance to make it 2-0 to Blackpool.
Dannen Francis’ right-wing cross lofts over the head of a Huddersfield defender straight to Johnny Johnston, whose headed effort hits the back of a defender.
55 - Well saved
A rare sight of goal for Huddersfield ends with Alex McLachlan comfortably claiming Evander Grubb’s piledriver.
54 - Saved
Jake Daniels heads towards goal from a left-wing cross, but it’s straight at Michael Acquah.
Pool still well on top here though.