Blackpool v Fulham RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders search for first league win against league leaders
Blackpool take on the early pace setters Fulham at Bloomfield Road today looking to pick up their first league win of the campaign.
Follow our blog below for live updates...
Blackpool v Fulham - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:00
- FT: Blackpool 1-0 Fulham
- Seasiders take on league leaders on their return from the international break
- Four new recruits in line to make their debuts
- Neil Critchley’s men still searching for first league win
What a win!
FULL TIME!!!!!!!!!
Get in!
90+4 - Saved!
A shot loops up towards the Pool goal, but Chris Maxwell claims!
90+3 - Foul
Keshi Anderson wins Blackpool a foul. And breathe...
90+2 - Big chance
The ball falls kindly for Harrison Reed in the box, but the Fulham man stabs wide. Relief.
90 - Stoppage time
Pool have FIVE minutes to hold on to their first win of the campaign. How are the nerves?
87 - Wide
Sub Neeskens Kebano’s free-kick beats everyone, but it whistles wide. Phew.
86 - Free-kick
Jordan Gabriel is penalised for a foul just a couple of yards outside the Pool box and is booked. Good crossing position for the away side.
James Husband, meanwhile, comes off the bench to replace John-Jules.
83 - Selfish
Josh Bowler does superbly cutting in from the right to carve open the Fulham defence, but the winger opts to shoot rather than slip in Keshi Anderson, who was completely free.
Bowler’s shot goes over.
79 - Second change
Kenny Dougall is on in place of debutant Ryan Wintle, who receives a deserved ovation for a very good display.
Dougall and Kevin Stewart back together in the middle.