Blackpool v Fulham RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders search for first league win against league leaders

Blackpool take on the early pace setters Fulham at Bloomfield Road today looking to pick up their first league win of the campaign.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:02 pm
The Seasiders return to league action after a 14-day international break

Follow our blog below for live updates...

Blackpool v Fulham - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:00

  • FT: Blackpool 1-0 Fulham
  • Seasiders take on league leaders on their return from the international break
  • Four new recruits in line to make their debuts
  • Neil Critchley’s men still searching for first league win
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:00

What a win!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55

FULL TIME!!!!!!!!!

Get in!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:54

90+4 - Saved!

A shot loops up towards the Pool goal, but Chris Maxwell claims!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:53

90+3 - Foul

Keshi Anderson wins Blackpool a foul. And breathe...

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:52

90+2 - Big chance

The ball falls kindly for Harrison Reed in the box, but the Fulham man stabs wide. Relief.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:49

90 - Stoppage time

Pool have FIVE minutes to hold on to their first win of the campaign. How are the nerves?

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:46

87 - Wide

Sub Neeskens Kebano’s free-kick beats everyone, but it whistles wide. Phew.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:45

86 - Free-kick

Jordan Gabriel is penalised for a foul just a couple of yards outside the Pool box and is booked. Good crossing position for the away side.

James Husband, meanwhile, comes off the bench to replace John-Jules.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:42

83 - Selfish

Josh Bowler does superbly cutting in from the right to carve open the Fulham defence, but the winger opts to shoot rather than slip in Keshi Anderson, who was completely free.

Bowler’s shot goes over.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:38

79 - Second change

Kenny Dougall is on in place of debutant Ryan Wintle, who receives a deserved ovation for a very good display.

Dougall and Kevin Stewart back together in the middle.

