Fans have been sharing their frustration following the postponement of Blackpool’s FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers.

The fixture was due to take place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but has been called off at late notice due to an FA investigation involving the visitors.

Supporters were less than impressed to discover the news less than 24 hours before the match.

One wrote: "Flying over from Holland tomorrow… cheers.”

Another added: “Literally bought my ticket before work.”

A third stated: “You would think when you get to my age absolutely nothing is new. Except this.”

A fourth wrote: “How bizarre.”

Meanwhile, some Seasiders fans have been thinking about the travelling away supporters who have made their way to the North West for the game.

One pointed out: “Some Forest Green fans are already here.”

With another noting: “I met two of their fans at the club shop yesterday afternoon and they were staying at the BFC Hotel.”

Blackpool progressed to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Bromley Town, while Forest Green needed a replay to overcome Scarborough Athletic.

Following the news of the postponement, the Gloucestershire club released a statement, which read: “Forest Green Rovers are aware of an FA investigation, meaning our FA Cup tie against Blackpool tomorrow is postponed.

"We will comply with the FA in their investigation and will provide a full update to supporters in the coming days once the investigation is complete.