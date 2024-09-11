More than a week has passed since news broke that the former Newcastle and Sheffield United boss would succeed Neil Critchley in the Bloomfield Road hotseat.

Since then the 63-year-old has enjoyed some quality training time with his newly-inherited Seasiders squad thanks to the international break.

But with his first game in charge against Exeter now on the horizon, fans will be eager to see what impact the ex-Manchester United captain has had on the group and what difference his presence will have on Blackpool’s season.

After no wins from their opening four games of the new League One campaign, the Bloomfield Road outfit find themselves 22nd in the table and closer to the drop than the play-off positions that have been earmarked for Bruce come the season’s end.

A home victory against the Grecians will prove the perfect start to the new manager’s tenure and provide reassurances that Blackpool are hopefully on the right track after a difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign.

But what does Bruce’s first games in charge of his previous other clubs tell us? Does he have a good track record on the first match-day of a new job? And where have his previous 11 clubs all finished during his maiden season at the helm?

Here’s what we found out ahead of Bruce’s first game in charge of Blackpool against Exeter on Saturday.

1 . Steve Bruce is the new Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is the new Blackpool boss | Blackpool FC Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United (July 1998 - May 1999) First game in charge: Sheffield United 2-1 Swindon (1998-99 season). Final league position (first season): 8th - First Division. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Huddersfield (May 1999 - October 2000) First game in charge: QPR 3-1 Huddersfield (1999-2000 season). Final league position (first season): 8th - First Division. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wigan (April 2001 - May 2001) First game in charge: Wigan 1-3 Brentford (2000-01 season) Final league position (first season): 6th -Second Division. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Crystal Palace (June 2001 - October 2001) First game in charge: Rotherham 2-3 Crystal Palace (2001-02 season). Final league position (first season): 10th - First Division | Getty Images Photo Sales