Blackpool v Everton: Michael Appleton provides update on Colby Bishop and transfer search after six-goal thriller

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they take on top flight opposition in Frank Lampard’s Everton side.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:46 pm

For Michael Appleton’s men it will be their penultimate friendly of pre-season, with the last outing coming against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Tuesday night.

It’s all part of the build-up to the start of the new Championship season which, for Blackpool, gets underway against Reading next Saturday.

Follow updates of today’s friendly with our live blog...

The Seasiders welcome Frank Lampard's side to Bloomfield Road today

Blackpool v Everton - live updates

Last updated: Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 18:06

  • FT: Blackpool 2-4 Everton
  • Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate friendly
  • Rhys Williams could make his debut
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 18:06

Michael Appleton on signing a new right-back

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 18:04

Michael Appleton on centre-back concerns

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 17:52

Michael Appleton on Colby Bishop

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:57

Kids on the pitch

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:49

Pitch invaders

"You shouldn't be on the pitch" is the message from the tannoy as a dozen or so kids run onto the pitch again, just like the Rangers game.

Is this a thing now?

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:48

FULL TIME

Pretty entertaining stuff for a friendly. Home side much better in the second-half when they upped the tempo right from the off. Even had Everton on the ropes for a bit.

Plenty to address defensively from the first-half though.

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:44

87 - Wide

Lewis Fiorini drags a shot wide for the Seasiders. The loanee probably ought to have done a little better there as space had opened up for him.

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:40

83 - Another change

Rob Apter replaces Luke Garbutt.

Another runout at left-back for the youngster.

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:36

79 - Still no Simms

Everton make about a million changes but there's still no Ellis Simms.

At least give him five minutes, Frank...

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 16:32

75 - Double change

ON: Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates

OFF: Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine

