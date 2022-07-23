Blackpool v Everton: Michael Appleton provides update on Colby Bishop and transfer search after six-goal thriller

For Michael Appleton’s men it will be their penultimate friendly of pre-season, with the last outing coming against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Tuesday night.
It’s all part of the build-up to the start of the new Championship season which, for Blackpool, gets underway against Reading next Saturday.
- FT: Blackpool 2-4 Everton
- Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate friendly
- Rhys Williams could make his debut
Kids on the pitch
Pitch invaders
"You shouldn't be on the pitch" is the message from the tannoy as a dozen or so kids run onto the pitch again, just like the Rangers game.
Is this a thing now?
FULL TIME
Pretty entertaining stuff for a friendly. Home side much better in the second-half when they upped the tempo right from the off. Even had Everton on the ropes for a bit.
Plenty to address defensively from the first-half though.
87 - Wide
Lewis Fiorini drags a shot wide for the Seasiders. The loanee probably ought to have done a little better there as space had opened up for him.
83 - Another change
Rob Apter replaces Luke Garbutt.
Another runout at left-back for the youngster.
79 - Still no Simms
Everton make about a million changes but there's still no Ellis Simms.
At least give him five minutes, Frank...
75 - Double change
ON: Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates
OFF: Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine