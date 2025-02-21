Blackpool v Crawley Town injury news as 3 out and 3 doubts

Blackpool host Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road in the EFL League One.

The Seasiders remain unbeaten since the turn of the year and haven't tasted defeat in the last 10 matches. Their last four matches have ended in a stalemate however and if they want to challenge for a top six spot then they must start turning draws in to wins.

Steve Bruce's side find themselves in 12th with nine points separating them and Charlton Athletic in sixth place. Saturday's opponents Crawley are in a relegation battle and are third from bottom. They are two points adrift of safety and have a game in hand over Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town around them.

Crawley were in action in midweek drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic. Blackpool have had a free week to prepare for the match so it will remain to be seen who will be the more fresh at Bloomfield Road. Here's the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Blackpool injury news

Odel Offiah is set to feature for Blackpool at the weekend despite worries over an injury. The 22-year-old was forced off against Mansfield Town at the weekend with an apparent hamstring injury but it has turned out to be something less serious which has allowed him to train this week.

“We were a little bit concerned because it’s the first time he’s played week in, week out in his career," said Bruce in his pre-match press conference when he was quizzed about the injury.

"I know he’s a big physical beast of a man but we forget he’s only young and still learning the trade.

“We’re pleasantly surprised that it’s not a muscle injury. He’s trained today, and as long as there’s no backlash tomorrow we expect him to be there and thereabouts.”

Tom Bloxham remains sidelined after picking up a calf injury which has ruled him out for the last few weeks. The January arrival has had to sit out of the last three matches which has been a blow given he got two goals and an assist in his first two games.

Defender Matthew Pennington has missed the last six matches but has taken part in full training this week. The 30-year-old could return to the match-day squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Andy Lyons is still yet to make an appearance this term after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered this time last year. The lack of a reserve team has meant that there hasn't been the right opportunity to phase him back in to competitive football.

Out: Tom Bloxham. Doubt: Andy Lyons and Matthew Pennington.

Crawley Town injury news

Crawley Town will be without Joy Mukena who is out for the rest of the season following a training ground injury. The 25-year-old required surgery to address the problem and it’s unlikely he will feature in the final quarter of the campaign.

Josh Flint is a long-term absentee having been sidelined since the end of October with a medial ligament injury. Toby Mullarkey has been missing for the last seven matches because of a back injury.

Out: Joy Mukena, Josh Flint. Doubt: Toby Mullarkey