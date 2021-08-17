Blackpool v Coventry City RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool return to action against Coventry City at Bloomfield Road tonight looking to claim their first league win of the season.
Follow our blog for live updates...
Blackpool v Coventry City - live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:44
- FT: Blackpool 0-1 Coventry City
- Seasiders searching for first league win of the season
- Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery both pushing to start
FULL TIME
Back-to-back defeats for the Seasiders, who are still searching for that first league win back in the Championship.
Disappointing.
90+4 - Over!
Callum Connolly pulls the ball back from the right to CJ Hamilton, who blazes over. HAD to hit the target!
90 - Stoppage time
There will be SIX minutes of time added on.
Come on!!
85 - No penalty
Substitute Martyn Waghorn goes to ground in the penalty area after a coming-together with James Husband. Instead of awarding a penalty, the referee brandishes a yellow for simulation.
82 - Wide
Shayne Lavery’s near post header from Josh Bowler’s cross goes wide. Looked to take a deflection off a Coventry man, but the man in the middle disagrees.
80 - Final change
CJ Hamilton replaces Keshi Anderson.
Grant Ward, meanwhile, has just shot well over from long range.
72 - Double change
ON: Kenny Dougall and TJJ
OFF: Reece James and Jerry Yates
71 - Close!
Keshi Anderson runs over the ball allowing Luke Garbutt to power a fierce drive towards the top corner, but Simon Moore does well to tip it over. Great effort.
70 - Free-kick
Josh Bowler, who has been Blackpool’s most obvious threat tonight, does well to reach Grant Ward’s clipped ball over the top. He cuts inside Jake Clarke-Salter who brings him down. The Coventry man receives a booking and Pool have a free-kick in a good crossing position.
67 - Over
Coventry score Viktor Gyokeres, who has been superb all night for the visitors, fires well over from the edge of the box.
Pool have been far too easy to play against at times tonight.