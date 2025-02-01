Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are in EFL League One action on Saturday when they host Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders will hope they can turn their recent success on their travels in to wins at home, having not won in front of their own supporters since the end of September. Things have improved with four consecutive draws at home, but turning those in to victories will be the next task for Steve Bruce and his men to do.

Five places separate the two sides prior to kick-off with the Addicks having six more points on the board. They've been victorious in their last three league games, beating Bristol Rovers at the Valley on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this being the last game until deadline day on Monday, there's always a possibility that this could be the final match for their clubs for some players. All things considered, here's the latest injury news from both camps.

Blackpool team news

Lee Evans should be back in contention for Saturday after missing the last two matches. He picked up a calf injury which forced him to miss the wins against Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Speaking to the Gazette, Steve Bruce said: "Evo is back on the grass today, so we’re hoping he’s okay,”

“We’re expecting him to be okay, so he’ll hopefully come back into the squad tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons hasn't played a minute of first-team football this term after suffering an anterior cruiate ligament (ACL) injury last February. He's been in full training but hasn't yet been deemed ready to return to match action with a lack of reserve team affecting the ability to ease him back in to things.

“It’s a difficult situation as we need him to play to get him up to speed, and it’s been a frustration that we can’t do anything for him at the moment," added Bruce.

“He would even need games before considering a loan move.”

There is a potential debut for Blackpool to give out this weekend. This week, Blackpool signed Niall Ennis on a loan deal from Stoke City until the end of the season. He's played 13 times for the Potters this season, scoring the once.

Out. Andy Lyons. Doubt: Lee Evans

Charlton Athletic team news

Gassan Ahadme is available for selection once again having missed the last three matches with a foot injury. Kayne Ramsey recently made a return from injury, featuring in the win in midweek over the Gas. Tennai Watson however hasn’t played for Charlton since the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalscorer Josh Edwards was substituted in stoppage time for Rarmani Edmonds-Green but should be fit to play. Charlton this week made the decision to allow Dan Potts to leave South London following the expiry of his contract.

Out: Tennai Watson.