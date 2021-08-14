Blackpool v Cardiff City: Updates from the Seasiders' first home league game of the season

After Wednesday night’s exploits in the cup, it’s now time for Bloomfield Road to host its first league game of the season.

The atmosphere generated for the 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough was exceptional, but that’s sure to be nothing compared to today’s racket.

The Seasiders are expecting a bumper crowd this afternoon, likely to be their biggest in years.

It’s not just the fans that are excited, head coach Neil Critchley can’t wait to see (and hear!) Bloomfield Road packed to the rafters.

“I can’t wait,” he said.

“I cast my mind back to the Burnley game in pre-season. We had only just kicked off and I turned around to the staff and said ‘wait until the first league game of the season - if it’s like this now in pre-season, what’s it going to be like when we play Cardiff?’

“There were nearly 6,000 there (against Middlesbrough) on Wednesday night and I was looking around the ground thinking to myself ‘I’m not sure it can get any louder’, but the attendance might be nearly double on Saturday.

“It’s something to savour and something to look forward to, I can’t wait.

“I just hope the players thrive off it and feed off the emotion and the passion coming from the supporters.

“I felt that on Wednesday night, because it was a great night for everyone and we want more performances and more wins like that.

“A lot of managers will say their supporters are the best and they get behind the team no matter what, but that’s a fact here at Blackpool.

“I’m not just saying it just to fluff the supporters, they know when someone is being genuine and they’re not being genuine.

“They get behind the team, they’re right behind them and when they see a team that gives their all and fights until the very end of a game and will play on the front foot, compete and play some good football too - then they’ll support the team.

“Win, lose or draw they’ll be behind us and that’s what I say to the players all the time.

“We might have games in the Championship this season where it doesn’t go our way. We might lose on the scoreboard on the odd occasion, but we won’t lose out in terms of our mentality and our approach.