Blackpool v Cardiff City: Updates from the Seasiders' first home league game of the season
Blackpool will be looking to claim their first victory of the Championship season this afternoon when they welcome Cardiff City to Bloomfield Road.
Follow the blog below for live updates...
Blackpool v Cardiff City - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:26
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Cardiff
- Seasiders searching for first league win after midweek cup success
- Bloomfield Road to host Championship football for the first time since 2015
There’s already plenty of Pool fans milling around, despite there being over half an hour until kick-off.
It appears the home ends are virtually sold out, while Cardiff have sold in the region of 1,500 tickets, with away supporters also able to pay on the gate.
It promises to be some occasion.
Analysis
After making wholesale changes in midweek during the convincing Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough, Neil Critchley reverts back to the side that started the league campaign at Bristol City last weekend - with one change.
Kenny Dougall is the man to come into the side in place of Reece James, who drops down to the bench.
It comes after the Aussie made a successful return from injury in midweek, getting 45 vital minutes under his belt.
Elsewhere, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery are surprisingly left out and named among the substitutes despite their eye-catching displays in the cup.
Instead, CJ Hamilton and Tyreece John-Jules keep their place in the starting XI, the latter playing alongside Jerry Yates in attack.
It appears the Seasiders will be playing 442 this afternoon, rather than the 4231 they’ve utilised in pre-season and their opening two games of the campaign.
Daniel Gretarsson is now back from his shoulder injury, but the defender is still left out as he builds up his fitness.
Matty Virtue (ACL), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Demetri Mitchell (knee) and Gary Madine (groin) remain sidelined, while Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall continue to be overlooked.
As for the visitors, Mick McCarthy opts to make just one change to the Cardiff side that drew 1-1 against Barnsley last weekend.
And here’s the Cardiff side
Here’s the Blackpool side
Team news on its way
I’m expecting there to be quite the reaction, too...
Mick McCarthy’s pre-match comments
“Blackpool have come up with momentum.
“We all watched the Bristol City game yesterday and they were very competitive in that. Although they scored in the 93rd minute, they’d hit the post prior to that and looked strong. And then they played Middlesbrough on Tuesday night and absolutely bashed them 3-0.
“They’ll be very confident and feeling very good about themselves ahead of their first home game. They play a good brand of football. They like to get it down and pass it at the back.
“We’re going there to try and win the game though. That’s all we can do. We go away and try and win the games. We don’t go away and sit back and take the point.
“I’ve always said everywhere I’ve been, if you get a point away from home then it is a point in your pocket. Don’t ever dismiss that because it is tough going away, especially now they’ve put the crowds back in.
“Let’s see how we do. Our away form last year without the crowds was great. Let’s see if it is just as good with crowds in. We hope it is.”
Home comforts
After Wednesday night’s exploits in the cup, it’s now time for Bloomfield Road to host its first league game of the season.
The atmosphere generated for the 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough was exceptional, but that’s sure to be nothing compared to today’s racket.
The Seasiders are expecting a bumper crowd this afternoon, likely to be their biggest in years.
It’s not just the fans that are excited, head coach Neil Critchley can’t wait to see (and hear!) Bloomfield Road packed to the rafters.
“I can’t wait,” he said.
“I cast my mind back to the Burnley game in pre-season. We had only just kicked off and I turned around to the staff and said ‘wait until the first league game of the season - if it’s like this now in pre-season, what’s it going to be like when we play Cardiff?’
“There were nearly 6,000 there (against Middlesbrough) on Wednesday night and I was looking around the ground thinking to myself ‘I’m not sure it can get any louder’, but the attendance might be nearly double on Saturday.
“It’s something to savour and something to look forward to, I can’t wait.
“I just hope the players thrive off it and feed off the emotion and the passion coming from the supporters.
“I felt that on Wednesday night, because it was a great night for everyone and we want more performances and more wins like that.
“A lot of managers will say their supporters are the best and they get behind the team no matter what, but that’s a fact here at Blackpool.
“I’m not just saying it just to fluff the supporters, they know when someone is being genuine and they’re not being genuine.
“They get behind the team, they’re right behind them and when they see a team that gives their all and fights until the very end of a game and will play on the front foot, compete and play some good football too - then they’ll support the team.
“Win, lose or draw they’ll be behind us and that’s what I say to the players all the time.
“We might have games in the Championship this season where it doesn’t go our way. We might lose on the scoreboard on the odd occasion, but we won’t lose out in terms of our mentality and our approach.
“The supporters I know will appreciate that.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“They’re a very experienced team, a team full of men if you like.
“Obviously they have a fantastic manager who is full of experience himself and his contribution to Cardiff last season was huge. They nearly got into the play-offs near the end of the season, so he really turned their season around.
“I’m sure they will be looking to be play-off contenders again, so we know it’s going to be a really tough game.
“But we’re at home, we’re in good form, we’re feeling positive so we have to try and take our game to Cardiff.”
Team news
Kenny Dougall is in line to make his first league appearance of the season having returned from injury in midweek.
The midfielder (above), who missed three weeks in pre-season after taking a knock to his knee, was given 45 minutes during the 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough.
Elsewhere, Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine are back in training. The duo might take a little longer to get match fit given they’re both recovering from summer operations, but the outlook remains positive.
Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, could return sooner than expected after the club received good news on the knock to the midfielder’s ankle he suffered in the pre-season friendly against Man City.
Demetri Mitchell is likely to remain out for a while with a knee injury, although - like Stewart - the prognosis isn’t as bad as Critchley first feared after the winger screamed in frustration after being forced off the pitch during the friendly against Morecambe.
It’s only Matty Virtue who is out for the long-term with an ACL injury, which will keep him sidelined for the first half of the season.
Match preview
Blackpool return to league matters this weekend after their midweek exploits in the Carabao Cup.
Neil Critchley’s men will be looking to build on a solid start to their campaign, getting their season underway with a 1-1 draw away at Bristol City.
Shayne Lavery was the hero, scoring with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a point for the Seasiders on their return to the Championship.
Confidence among the squad was given a major boost on Wednesday night as a much-changed side beat Middlesbrough in convincing style in the Carabao Cup.
Lavery was on the scoresheet for the second game running, while Callum Connolly and Keshi Anderson also notched their first goals of the season.
Pool will now face last season’s promotion rivals Sunderland in the second round of the competition.
But Critchley’s side now turn their focus to tomorrow’s Championship encounter against Cardiff City - the club’s opening home league game of the season.
A bumper crowd is expected as Bloomfield Road plays host to second tier football for the first time since 2015.
Their opponents also began the campaign with a 1-1 draw against last season’s play-off semi-finalists Barnsley.
Mick McCarthy’s side followed that up with a 3-2 win against League Two newcomers Sutton United in the cup.