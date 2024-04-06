Blackpool v Cambridge United League One injury news as 8 ruled out and 4 doubts

Blackpool host Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road in a Sky Bet League One fixture on Saturday.
The Seasiders failed to register a win over the Easter period and so time is running out on them to get in to the play-off places. They trail in-form Lincoln City by six points and there is just 15 points available this season.
Cambridge notched up two wins over Good Friday and Easter Monday, defeating Barnsley and Wigan Athletic. Gassan Ahadme was on target after Mael de Gevigney scored an own goal in the victory over Barnsley and then Ahadme netted a brace against Wigan a few days later with Danny Andrew also on target.
The visitors are involved in a battle to avoid the drop and their two wins have helped steer them away from the drop zone. They're six points clear of Port Vale who occupy the fourth and final relegation spot with six games left to play.
A win for Blackpool could see them overtake Stevenage and move in to eighth, whilst Leyton Orient even with a win wouldn't overtake the Seasiders if they lost because of their superior goal difference. Cambridge could move as high as 16th, overtaking Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Reading.
The two sides met at the Abbey Stadium back in December and it was Cambridge who were victorious. Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring but Elias Kachuunga equalised and then Gassan Ahadme scored from the penalty spot just before stoppage time. The hosts did have Paul Digby sent off but Blackpool couldn't make the most of the man advantage that they had for over ten minutes.
Blackpool have seen their injury list grow over the last few weeks and given the games are coming thick and fast, they’re absent at a time when everyone is needed. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
