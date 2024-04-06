Blackpool v Cambridge United League One injury news as 8 ruled out and 4 doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool versus Cambridge United in the Sky Bet League One clash at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool host Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road in a Sky Bet League One fixture on Saturday.

The Seasiders failed to register a win over the Easter period and so time is running out on them to get in to the play-off places. They trail in-form Lincoln City by six points and there is just 15 points available this season.

Cambridge notched up two wins over Good Friday and Easter Monday, defeating Barnsley and Wigan Athletic. Gassan Ahadme was on target after Mael de Gevigney scored an own goal in the victory over Barnsley and then Ahadme netted a brace against Wigan a few days later with Danny Andrew also on target.

The visitors are involved in a battle to avoid the drop and their two wins have helped steer them away from the drop zone. They're six points clear of Port Vale who occupy the fourth and final relegation spot with six games left to play.

A win for Blackpool could see them overtake Stevenage and move in to eighth, whilst Leyton Orient even with a win wouldn't overtake the Seasiders if they lost because of their superior goal difference. Cambridge could move as high as 16th, overtaking Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Reading.

The two sides met at the Abbey Stadium back in December and it was Cambridge who were victorious. Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring but Elias Kachuunga equalised and then Gassan Ahadme scored from the penalty spot just before stoppage time. The hosts did have Paul Digby sent off but Blackpool couldn't make the most of the man advantage that they had for over ten minutes.

Blackpool have seen their injury list grow over the last few weeks and given the games are coming thick and fast, they’re absent at a time when everyone is needed. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Husband was unavailable for the majority of March after suffering a thigh injury against Portsmouth.

1. James Husband - doubt

Husband was unavailable for the majority of March after suffering a thigh injury against Portsmouth.

Tweaked ligaments in his knee on Good Friday against Derby County.

2. Hayden Coulson - doubt

Tweaked ligaments in his knee on Good Friday against Derby County.

Neil Critchley: "We’re hopeful we’ll have some players in contention and that one or two who have been unavailable will be up for selection, it’s something we’ll decide after training today. "It’d give us a lift and make us stronger for our last few games. We’ve been a bit unfortunate with the injuries we’ve suffered in the last few weeks, most of them have been contact injuries that you can’t do much about. "They’ve done a lot of training individually with the fitness coaches, it’s just about whether they’ve done enough for us to think that they’re in contention. It’ll be a close call, and we’ve got to take the players’ thoughts and feelings into account as well. We also need to consider if they merit being included because of the other players as well.”

3. Albie Morgan, James Husband and Hayden Coulson - doubt (continued)

The midfielder has been out since the end of February with a knee problem. Could return this weekend.

4. SUB: Albie Morgan

The midfielder has been out since the end of February with a knee problem. Could return this weekend.

Suffered an ACL injury that has him out for an extended period.

5. Andy Lyons - out

Suffered an ACL injury that has him out for an extended period.

Spent time out on loan at Welling. Hasn't appeared in a match day squad since January.

6. James Holden - out

Spent time out on loan at Welling. Hasn't appeared in a match day squad since January.

