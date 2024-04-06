Blackpool v Cambridge United League One injury news as 8 ruled out and 4 doubts

3 . Albie Morgan, James Husband and Hayden Coulson - doubt (continued)

Neil Critchley: "We’re hopeful we’ll have some players in contention and that one or two who have been unavailable will be up for selection, it’s something we’ll decide after training today. "It’d give us a lift and make us stronger for our last few games. We’ve been a bit unfortunate with the injuries we’ve suffered in the last few weeks, most of them have been contact injuries that you can’t do much about. "They’ve done a lot of training individually with the fitness coaches, it’s just about whether they’ve done enough for us to think that they’re in contention. It’ll be a close call, and we’ve got to take the players’ thoughts and feelings into account as well. We also need to consider if they merit being included because of the other players as well.” Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns