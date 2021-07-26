LiveBlackpool v Burnley RECAP: Updates from pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool's pre-season preparations ramp up a notch tonight with the visit of Premier League neighbours Burnley (7.45pm kick-off).
- FT: Blackpool 0-1 Burnley
- Seasiders take on top-flight neighbours in their penultimate friendly of pre-season
- Neil Critchley hopeful of having bodies back available following Covid outbreak
FULL TIME
Pool are just edged out 1-0 against their Premier League opponents.
Neil Critchley should be pleased though. That was a great test for his men and a real step-up in quality.
Morecambe now await on Saturday before the league campaign gets underway at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.
85 - Great block
Anthony Glennon is slid through on goal down the left for Burnley, but trialist Mitch Clark recovers to make a superb sliding challenge. That’s the second time he’s done that tonight.
77 - Goal Burnley (0-1)
Bobby Thomas heads home at the far post from a Burnley corner.
76 - What a block
Ashley Barnes is left in acres of space, but James Husband makes a miraculous recovery, sliding in to stop the Burnley man just as he was ready to pull the trigger.
71 - Over
Erik Pieters tries an audacious effort with the outside of his left foot. He connects well, but it flies just wide of the far post.
The tempo has really dropped off now following those raft of changes.
66 - Changes
Pool make nine changes. Trialist Mitch Clark and James Husband are the only two to survive.
Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Reece James, Cameron Antwi, Tayt Trusty, Oli Sarkic, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery and Ewan Bange are the nine to come on.
58 - Wide
That’s another big chance for the Clarets.
Dwight McNeil puts it on a plate for Ashley Barnes with a superb left-wing cross, but the striker can only head wide from close range. Should have scored.
56 - Wide
Johann Gudmondsson, another of Burnley’s half-time subs, curls just wide from range. The game has upped its tempo levels in the last few minutes and that’s mirrored by the atmosphere from the terraces.
54 - Offside
Burnley have the ball in the back of the net as Ashley Barnes taps home from close-range, but the linesman’s flag is raised for offside.
53 - Chance!
CJ Hamilton threatens once again down the left. His pullback is straight into the path of Sonny Carey, but his first-time effort sails inches over.
Good, good chance for the Seasiders.
50 - Denied
Chris Maxwell saves well from Jay Rodriguez before trialist Mitch Clark makes a vital block to deny Jack Cork on the rebound.
We’re back underway
Grant Ward gets the game restarted. No changes for the Seasiders.
Burnley, meanwhile, make seven. Gudmundsson, Tarkowski, Pieters, Thomas, Bardsley, Barnes and Westwood are all on.
HALF TIME
And that brings an end to a really competitive opening half here at Bloomfield Road.
After a tough opening 30 minutes, where Pool struggled to deal with the intensity of their Premier League opponents, Neil Critchley’s men came on strong towards the end of the half. Jerry Yates was guilty of missing two golden chances to open the scoring.
Either way, this is a really good test for the Seasiders.
41 - Over!
Jerry Yates misses another golden chance, firing over from Sonny Carey’s lay-off. It all came from CJ Hamilton’s run down the left flank again.
40 - Warning sign
Just as Blackpool were beginning to get on top, Burnley threaten again. Dwight McNeil is the man to go close, dragging his shot agonisingly wide of Chris Maxwell’s far post.