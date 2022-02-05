Blackpool v Bristol City: Live match updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool aim to preserve their unbeaten league record in 2022 when they welcome Bristol City to the Fylde coast today.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Blackpool v Bristol City - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 15:42
- LIVE: Blackpool 2-0 Bristol City
- Seasiders remain unbeaten in the league in 2022
- Neil Critchley’s side searching for third straight home win
42 - Woodwork
A Bristol City cross from the left clips the top of the Blackpool crossbar and goes behind for a goal kick.
38 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (2-0)
A second goal in three minutes for the Seasiders as Gary Madine heads home from a corner!
Pandemonium.
38 - Almost two!
CJ Hamilton is denied again as he pressurises a defender before being denied by the feet of the keeper.
The winger is full of confidence!
36 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (1-0)
So unselfish from Jerry Yates to head Jordan Gabriel's cross back across goal for CJ Hamilton to tap home.
Get in!
35 - Dive
Han-Noah Messengo, who looks a tidy player, throws himself to the ground looking for a penalty.
Referee rightly waves it away, but that's a pretty blatant yellow if I've ever seen one.
34 - Close
Kenny Dougall picks out CJ Hamilton, who takes a touch before firing over a cross that Gary Madine almost reaches as he desperately slides to reach it.
33 - Lull
The tempo of the game has just dropped a little in the last 5 or 10 minutes. The conditions probably aren’t helping, to be fair.
32 - Aimless
CJ Hamilton has the chance to run towards the Bristol City backline but he just runs straight into a defender. A little aimless there, it has to be said.
30 - Delay
The game is temporarily stopped as Jerry Yates goes to ground complaining of a knock. The striker is able to continue thankfully.
27 - Defending
Jordan Thorniley does superbly to get across and nip the ball away ahead of forward Andreas Weimann.
The away side do win a corner, but Blackpool deal with it well.