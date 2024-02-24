Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers injury and team news - five out and one doubt

Blackpool entertain automatic promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers today at Bloomfield Road in the EFL League One.

The 2023/24 campaign will enter the three quarter stage this afternoon and that represents the business end of the season. Blackpool as it stands are six points off sixth-place following their win at the weekend and the midweek results.

Blackpool played on Tuesday night but that was against Peterborough United and they lost 3-0 in the EFL Trophy. A Wembley dream was helping inspire the Seasiders players but now their motivation is to get the chance to play at Wembley by achieving a play-off spot.

Bolton were also in action on Tuesday and played one of their game in hands, though there's still a few fixtures to get through. They defeated Cambridge United 2-1 despite going behind to an Eoin Toal own goal. Paris Maghoma equalised early in the second-half and then Carlos Mendes Gomes put the Trotters in front in which Cambridge couldn't find a response. It wasn't all plain sailing for them though as they have potentially suffered a season ending injury to one of their talented loanees.

Blackpool have not been defeated on home soil by Bolton Wanderers in 46-years, and boast a good home record in all competitions this season. The two sides last met in January in the EFL Trophy and it was Blackpool who won, defeating Bolton on penalties with back-up goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell the hero that night.

Ahead of kick-off, Bolton are level on points with second-placed Derby County but behind on the virtue of goal difference. A win today could see them enter the top two and bridge the gap on league leaders Portsmouth. Blackpool can overtake Stevenage and move in to seventh with a victory should they win and Boro lose.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Jordan Rhodes - out He remains sidelined with a ribs injury that has had him out since the end of January.

Jordan Rhodes - out (continued) Neil Critchley said: "He's getting closer but he's not taking part in team training as of yet so that would rule him out for tomorrow."

George Thomason - available He's available for selection after serving a suspension. The former Blackpool youth player has received 15 yellow cards and one red this season.

Caleb Taylor - out The West Brom defender is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury on Tuesday. He's likely to miss the next six to eight weeks which puts him out until the end of the season.

Caleb Taylor - out (continued) "It is quite a nasty injury," Ian Evatt said. "It is high grade ankle ligament damage and some bone bruising as well. It will be a significant period out, which is unfortunate. "As soon as we get one back, we seem to lose another.