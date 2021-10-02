Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders return to action in a Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road this weekend looking to put Tuesday night’s disappointment behind them.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 5:10 pm
Neil Critchley's men have won two of their last three games at Bloomfield Road

Follow our blog for live updates...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 17:04

  • FT: Blackpool 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
  • Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek disappointment at Hull
  • Rovers flying high in 6th place after first 10 games
  • Bumper crowd expected for final game before the international break
Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 17:04

Critch celebrates

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:58

FULL TIME

FULL TIME!!!!! What a win that is!

The Seasiders hold on for the points despite losing arguably their three most important players to injury.

A heroic effort.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:57

90+8 - Relief

Stuart Moore has the ball!!!

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:56

90+7 - Corner

Some late, late defending to do for the Seasiders.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:55

90+5 - Big save!

What a save that is from Stuart Moore!

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:53

90+4 - Threat

Blackburn have the ball back with the goalkeeper. You know where it’s heading now.

Hold tight.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:52

90+3 - Rocking

Bloomfield Road is rocking to help get Pool over the line.

At the moment, the Seasiders have the ball in the Blackburn half. It needs to stay there.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:49

90 - Stoppage time

There will be EIGHT minutes of time added on.

Gulp.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:46

87 - Caution

Ryan Wintle takes one for the team and picks up a booking for stopping a Blackburn break.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:45

85 - Another scare

Tayo Edun’s cross deflects just wide of the far post. It’s one-way traffic now, as you’d expect. Pool holding on desperately .

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolBlackburn Rovers