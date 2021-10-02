Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road
The Seasiders return to action in a Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road this weekend looking to put Tuesday night’s disappointment behind them.
Follow our blog for live updates...
Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 17:04
- FT: Blackpool 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek disappointment at Hull
- Rovers flying high in 6th place after first 10 games
- Bumper crowd expected for final game before the international break
Critch celebrates
FULL TIME
FULL TIME!!!!! What a win that is!
The Seasiders hold on for the points despite losing arguably their three most important players to injury.
A heroic effort.
90+8 - Relief
Stuart Moore has the ball!!!
90+7 - Corner
Some late, late defending to do for the Seasiders.
90+5 - Big save!
What a save that is from Stuart Moore!
90+4 - Threat
Blackburn have the ball back with the goalkeeper. You know where it’s heading now.
Hold tight.
90+3 - Rocking
Bloomfield Road is rocking to help get Pool over the line.
At the moment, the Seasiders have the ball in the Blackburn half. It needs to stay there.
90 - Stoppage time
There will be EIGHT minutes of time added on.
Gulp.
87 - Caution
Ryan Wintle takes one for the team and picks up a booking for stopping a Blackburn break.
85 - Another scare
Tayo Edun’s cross deflects just wide of the far post. It’s one-way traffic now, as you’d expect. Pool holding on desperately .