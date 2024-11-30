Blackpool V Birmingham City injury news with up to 10 out of FA Cup meeting

The Seasiders have been hit with a number of injury problems since Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach at the beginning of September, and is one of the factors behind the club’s recent slump in form.

Hayden Coulson has become the latest addition to the list of absentees after limping off against Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Ahead of their trip to the Fylde Coast on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), Birmingham also have players missing, but shouldn’t have any fresh concerns.

Here’s a round up of who is set to be absent from this weekend’s FA Cup clash:

OUT: Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson has been ruled out of training for the next couple of weeks after picking up a quad problem against Bolton Wanderers last week.

OUT: CJ Hamilton CJ Hamilton has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a thigh problem, just a couple of games on from returning to action from the same issue.

OUT: Andy Lyons Andy Lyons is only expected back in the New Year as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

OUT: Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott has endured a tough start to his loan spell with Blackpool. After spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the defender sustained a thigh problem on his return to action earlier this month.

OUT: Jake Beesley Jake Beesley was ruled out for around eight weeks earlier month after suffering medial ligament damage.