Blackpool V Birmingham City injury news with up to 10 out of FA Cup meeting

The Seasiders have been hit with a number of injury problems since Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach at the beginning of September, and is one of the factors behind the club’s recent slump in form.
Ahead of their trip to the Fylde Coast on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), Birmingham also have players missing, but shouldn’t have any fresh concerns.
Here’s a round up of who is set to be absent from this weekend’s FA Cup clash:
1. OUT: Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson has been ruled out of training for the next couple of weeks after picking up a quad problem against Bolton Wanderers last week. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. OUT: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a thigh problem, just a couple of games on from returning to action from the same issue. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. OUT: Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons is only expected back in the New Year as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
4. OUT: Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott has endured a tough start to his loan spell with Blackpool. After spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the defender sustained a thigh problem on his return to action earlier this month. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
5. OUT: Jake Beesley
Jake Beesley was ruled out for around eight weeks earlier month after suffering medial ligament damage. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
6. DOUBT: Albie Morgan
Albie Morgan has missed the last few weeks following his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, but could be considered for the bench this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
