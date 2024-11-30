Blackpool V Birmingham City injury news with up to 10 out of FA Cup meeting

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST
Blackpool have a number of players unavailable for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have been hit with a number of injury problems since Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach at the beginning of September, and is one of the factors behind the club’s recent slump in form.

Hayden Coulson has become the latest addition to the list of absentees after limping off against Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Ahead of their trip to the Fylde Coast on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), Birmingham also have players missing, but shouldn’t have any fresh concerns.

Here’s a round up of who is set to be absent from this weekend’s FA Cup clash:

Hayden Coulson has been ruled out of training for the next couple of weeks after picking up a quad problem against Bolton Wanderers last week.

1. OUT: Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has been ruled out of training for the next couple of weeks after picking up a quad problem against Bolton Wanderers last week. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

CJ Hamilton has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a thigh problem, just a couple of games on from returning to action from the same issue.

2. OUT: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a thigh problem, just a couple of games on from returning to action from the same issue. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Andy Lyons is only expected back in the New Year as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

3. OUT: Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons is only expected back in the New Year as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Elkan Baggott has endured a tough start to his loan spell with Blackpool. After spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the defender sustained a thigh problem on his return to action earlier this month.

4. OUT: Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott has endured a tough start to his loan spell with Blackpool. After spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the defender sustained a thigh problem on his return to action earlier this month. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Jake Beesley was ruled out for around eight weeks earlier month after suffering medial ligament damage.

5. OUT: Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley was ruled out for around eight weeks earlier month after suffering medial ligament damage. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Albie Morgan has missed the last few weeks following his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, but could be considered for the bench this weekend.

6. DOUBT: Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan has missed the last few weeks following his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, but could be considered for the bench this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

