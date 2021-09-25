Blackpool v Barnsley LIVE: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders bid to make it back-to-back wins

Neil Critchley shows his passion

“We want to improve our home form, that’s for certain. We want Blackpool to be a tough place to come to but, other than the Fulham game, we haven’t had results here.

“That has to change but Barnsley will be very awkward and difficult to play against. They are hard to break down and don’t concede many.

“They haven’t won many games yet (one out of eight, with five draws) but they will come here, look at our home record and think it’s their chance to get a win in the Championship as well.

“We want to win home games but I don’t look at home and away games differently because we don’t try to play any differently.

“I make plans game by game, we try to be as consistent as possible and the players follow that as best they can. They haven’t always got the results they deserve but I can’t praise them enough.

“We don’t have a plan for home games and a plan for aways. Our planning is determined by who we are playing.

“A few clubs have transitioned to the Championship successfully but the statistics also show that a lot go straight back down, like Rotherham and Wycombe last season.

“Coventry stayed up. They are an example to follow and have made an excellent start this season.

“We are under no illusions about the task at hand because over the past 10 years a lot of clubs have come up and gone straight back down.