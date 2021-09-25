Blackpool v Barnsley LIVE: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders bid to make it back-to-back wins
Blackpool will be looking to make it back-to-back victories when they welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 14:43
Neil Critchley, usually a tinkerman who likes to spring the odd surprise with his team selection, opts to name an unchanged side from the team that beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside last weekend.
The only change in Blackpool’s 18-man squad is the return of Demetri Mitchell to the bench following his recovery from a foot injury.
The winger has yet to make an appearance this season having suffered the setback in the pre-season friendly at Morecambe.
Jordan Gabriel is the man to make way and drop out of Blackpool’s squad.
Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Kevin Stewart (foot), Owen Dale (foot) and CJ Hamilton (foot) all remain sidelined.
Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall, meanwhile, continue to be left out having not been registered in Blackpool’s squad.
Barnsley, who began the day level on points with the Seasiders having drawn five of their eight league games, make five changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers last time out.
Opposition view
Markus Schopp’s assistant Jo Laumann said: ““I think we’ve been tough to beat, but we need to find a balance. We clearly need to do more in terms of getting victories. In terms of our attacking, creating chances, improving our efforts in front of goal. That’s what we’re working on.
“It’s a young group and I think the confidence factor is key.
“Once things click into place, I think you’ll see a big difference. The signs have been there in certain games, most notably at QPR in the first half.
“We have quality players in this team and we’re confident as staff that we’ll get improved performances and better results as time goes on.
“I think we’re going to face a very good, very well-drilled side this weekend. They’ve come up to the Championship with good momentum and are coming off the back of two very big, positive results.
“But we’ve had a very good week on the training ground. We’ve more options available. And we know we need to start picking up results, improve our position and get that confidence building amongst the squad.
“The fans here are second to none. To be taking 3,000 to Blackpool is incredible and we are so happy to have them supporting us in their numbers like this.
“We hope to give them a performance and a result to be proud of on Saturday.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“We want to improve our home form, that’s for certain. We want Blackpool to be a tough place to come to but, other than the Fulham game, we haven’t had results here.
“That has to change but Barnsley will be very awkward and difficult to play against. They are hard to break down and don’t concede many.
“They haven’t won many games yet (one out of eight, with five draws) but they will come here, look at our home record and think it’s their chance to get a win in the Championship as well.
“We want to win home games but I don’t look at home and away games differently because we don’t try to play any differently.
“I make plans game by game, we try to be as consistent as possible and the players follow that as best they can. They haven’t always got the results they deserve but I can’t praise them enough.
“We don’t have a plan for home games and a plan for aways. Our planning is determined by who we are playing.
“A few clubs have transitioned to the Championship successfully but the statistics also show that a lot go straight back down, like Rotherham and Wycombe last season.
“Coventry stayed up. They are an example to follow and have made an excellent start this season.
“We are under no illusions about the task at hand because over the past 10 years a lot of clubs have come up and gone straight back down.
“We know we have a big challenge on our hands but it’s one we are up for and relish. There are encouraging signs so far but it’s very early days and there is a very long way to go.”
Team news
Neil Critchley hopes to have Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Stewart in contention for today’s home clash with Barnsley.
Both were key players in the closing months of last season as the Seasiders surged to promotion, though they have managed one game between them so far in 2021/22 following injuries in pre-season games.
Midfielder Stewart showed his value to the side as he helped Blackpool record their first win back in the Championship, against then leaders Fulham a fortnight ago, only for a foot injury in training to sideline him again.
Mitchell made a successful return to action in Tuesday’s Lancashire Senior Cup win over Fleetwood Town and enters the equation to face the Tykes.
Elsewhere, Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Kevin Stewart (foot), Owen Dale (foot) and CJ Hamilton (foot) all remain sidelined.
Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall, meanwhile, continue to be left out having not been registered in Blackpool’s squad.
Match preview
Blackpool return to home turf this weekend to take on Barnsley, looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship following their impressive victory against Middlesbrough last time out.
The Seasiders have since moved up a place to 19th since then, owing to Derby County’s 12-point deduction. It leaves Neil Critchley’s men on eight points following their first eight games.
Also on eight points are today’s opponents Barnsley, who have only won once this season, a 1-0 victory against Fulham. Markus Schopp’s side have lost twice and drawn five of their eight games.
The Tykes have won the last two encounters between the two sides.