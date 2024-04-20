Blackpool v Barnsley League One injury news as five out and five doubts

Blackpool face play-off rivals Barnsley in the penultimate game for each side of the 2023/24 League One season.
The Seasiders play their final home game of the regular season and need a win if they are to prolong their quest for a top six spot in to the final day. Five points separate Barnsley and Blackpool and should Neil Critchley's side win then it would make for an interesting final day. The Tykes are fifth and they know a win would guarantee a play-off spot but a defeat would make it wide open.
Barnsley were in action in midweek losing 3-2 to Portsmouth who won the title at Fratton Park on Tuesday. Devante Cole and John McAtee both put the Yorkshire outfit in front but they failed to hold on to their lead.
This meeting represents the third time that the two sides have clashed in the campaign. Back in September, Blackpool claimed a 1-0 win at Oakwell courtesy of a Jordan Rhodes penalty. Blackpool and Barnsley then met in the EFL Trophy at Bloomfield Road in December. John McAtee gave Barnsley the lead but Owen Dale equalised and then Jake Beesley scored the winner.
The last four meetings between the two sides have resuled in Blackpool wins. Barnsley last won at Bloomfield Road in December 2018 with Cameron McGeehan scoring that day. The visitors had Kenny Dougall playing for them that day as he came on as a substitute in stoppage time.
Both managers conducted their pre-match press conferences and delivered the news on their respective squads. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
