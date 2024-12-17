Blackpool are hosting the only under-21s team left in the EFL Trophy. Aston Villa play at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday. | Getty Images

All you need to know ahead of Blackpool’s EFL Trophy match with Aston Villa’s under-21s.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool host Aston Villa's under-21s in the Round of 32 stage of the EFL Trophy.

The draw was conducted on Saturday, and the winners know that they will host Bradford City in the next round. Blackpool reached the regional finals of the competition last season but will want to go one step further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa are the only under-21s team to progress to the knockout stage of the Vertu Trophy this term. They finished second in a group that consisted of Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town, and Barrow. Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Blackpool v Aston Villa?

The Seasiders and the young Villains clash in Lancashire on Tuesday, December 16. Kick-off is at the slightly earlier time of 7.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are being sold in the Sir Stanley Matthews West Stand. They are priced at £10 for an adult, £10 for those under the age of 18, and £5 for those that are senior. They can be bought here.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. It will be shown on Sky Sports+ which is the streaming platform for Sky Sports. If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber then simply just search Blackpool in to your TV guide and the game should appear. There will be no studio coverage however, so you’ll just be watching a game which has one or two commentators and a few camera angles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coverage will begin around 10-15 minutes before kick-off. You’ll see a general view of Bloomfield Road and a few EFL graphics. If you’re out and about, but a Sky Sports subscriber then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile. Login to the app and go on the ‘Watch’ tab.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Team news

A hip problem has midfielder Josh Onomah sidelined. Hayden Coulson recently returned to training after dealing with a quad problem but wasn't included in the match day squad at the weekend.

Elliot Embleton was another absentee last Saturday but he is not injured. Elkan Baggott, Sonny Carey, and CJ Hamilton are sidelined through injury. Jake Beesley and Andy Lyons both have injuries too which will likely keep them out for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL Trophy (Virtu Trophy) does not have a video assistant referee system. Blackpool against Aston Villa will be played without an additional referee. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is there VAR?

No. VAR has not been used throughout the competition so far. It wasn’t used for the 2023/24 final between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers either, so this competition is a VAR-free zone.

Who is the referee?

John Mulligan is the referee and he will be supported by Karl Buckley and Johnanton Bickderdike with Mark Cunliffe the fourth official. Mulligan has overseen 11 games this season, giving out 51 yellow cards.

This is the first time this season that he will have officiated both sides. He's mainly used to officiating in the National League but has done some League Two games this term. He is Carlisle-based and is from the Cumberland FA.