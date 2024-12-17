Latest injury and team news ahead of the Vertu Trophy tie between Blackpool and Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 17.

Blackpool and Aston Villa under-21s meet at Bloomfield Road in the Round of 32 in the EFL Trophy.

The two sides along with Northampton Town and Peterborough United are the last four teams to play. As a result, the victor from tonight's match knows that should they win, they will host Bradford City in the next round.

Blackpool finished top of their group which consisted of Liverpool's under-21s, Crewe Alexandra, and Harrogate Town. Villa are the only under-21s team to have made it through.

With the busy Christmas period coming up, there's likely to be some changes. The league is likely to be the priority for the Seasiders. Here's the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

Josh Onomah won’t line up against his former club this evening. (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Blackpool team news

Josh Onomah is out with a hip problem. Hayden Coulson returned to training last week after dealing with a quad injury, but wasn't in the match day squad, along with Elliot Embleton.

Elkan Baggott, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley, and Andy Lyons are all ruled out through injury. Baggott has a thigh injury, whilst Carey and Hamilton have muscle problem.

Striker Jake Beesley has medial ligament damage. Andy Lyons damaged his ACL in February, and isn’t expected to return until the New Year. Odeluga Offiah is ineligible having already played for Brighon & Hove Albion. According to rule 7.13 in the EFL Trophy handbook, no player may play for more than one club in the competition in any one season.

Out: Josh Onomah, Odeluga Offiah, Elkan Baggott, Sony Carey, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley, and Andy Lyons.

Rory Wilson (R) isn't expected to play for Aston Villa. The Villains have made their best efforts to keep hold of the young Scotland striker. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Aston Villa team news

Rory Wilson has been limited to three appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, and all of those came in August. He did play and score against Young Boys in the UEFA Youth League, but hasn't made an appearance since.

A five-year deal worth £10,000 a week was offered to Wilson, but according to The Athletic he has rejected that offer. An ankle injury has had him sidelined for a couple of months, and he's not expected to play this evening.

Aston Villa's under-21s team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Brad Burrowes was replaced at half-time by Luka Lynch, whilst Ben Broggio came on for Kadan Young. Substitute Lynch was shown a red card, but that shouldn't affect his availability for tonight.

Kobei Moore wasn't in the squad for the defeat to Wolves and so he is doubtful. Ajani Burchall has an injury which has meant he's been unable to play this term. Centre-back Thierry Katsukunya hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Youth League.

Central midfielder I-Lani Edwards has been limited to two appearances, with his last coming as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers in early October. Similar to Edwards, Mikell Barnes hasn’t played since that game either.

Ethan Amundsen-Day who has played in two EFL Trophy matches, was not in the squad for the game against Wolves.

Out: Rory Wilson, I-Lani Edwards, Mikell Barnes, and Ajani Burchall. Doubt: Kobei Moore, Ethan Amundsen-Day, and Thierry Katsukunya.