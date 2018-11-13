Blackpool v Accrington Stanley: Seasiders make SEVEN changes for Checkatrade Trophy clash

Terry McPhillips has opted to make SEVEN changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's final Checkatrade Trophy group game against Accrington Stanley.

Myles Boney starts in goal, seeing Christoffer Mafoumbi drop to the bench, while Donervon Daniels and Joe Bunney return from injury to take their place in defence.

Paudie O'Connor and Armand Gnanduillet are also back in the Pool side after serving their suspensions.

Chris Taylor and Liam Feeney are the two others to come back into the starting 11 after sitting out Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup first round win at Exeter City.

Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton are both rested, while Ben Heneghan, Harry Pritchard and Mark Cullen drop to the bench. Jordan Thompson is now away with Northern Ireland's international side for their upcoming double header.

Youngster Rowan Roache is also named on the subs' bench, his first inclusion in a Blackpool squad since his lengthy injury lay-off.

Blackpool are currently bottom of their Checkatrade Trophy group, but are still able to qualify for the knockout stages.

They need to win and hope West Bromwich Albion U21s draw with Macclesfield Town and lose on penalties.

That will leave all three sides level on four points, with the team with the highest goal difference sealing second place.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Boney, McLaughlin, Daniels, O'Connor, Bunney, Guy, Taylor, O'Sullivan, Feeney, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Heneghan, Pritchard, Roache, Cullen, Davies

Accrington: Maxted, Ihiekwe, Richard-Everton, Clark, Brown, Hall, Sykes, Mingoia, Platt, Charmin, Conneely

Subs: Ripley, Nolan, McConville, Finley, Mohammed, Scott, Kee

Referee: Ollie Yates