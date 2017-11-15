Blackpool U18s reach third round of FA Youth Cup

Blackpool U18s reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup with a 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

The Seasiders took the lead in the 20th minute at the Keepmoat Stadium, after Owen Watkinson was fouled in the box.

Having caught a flight back from international duty earlier in the day, Republic of Ireland U18 forward Rowan Roache stepped up from the spot to convert.

That lead was then doubled in the 40th minute, when captain Ben Jacobson fired in from a Roache corner.

A tie away to West Ham United now awaits John Murphy's side in the third round of the competition, with the fixture set to take place at Dagenham & Redbridge.