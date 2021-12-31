Blackpool 'turn down approach' for Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest - reports

The winger has been one of Blackpool' s standout performers this season and it appears his form has not gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, with 25 of those coming in league games.

He's scored two goals this term, one in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland and the winner in the 1-0 league win against Fulham.

The former Everton man also has three assists to his name.

Bowler arrived at Bloomfield Road during the summer on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year deal with the club holding the option to extend the deal by 12 months.

The winger was a free agent following his release from Everton, a club he joined in 2017 from QPR for a fee rising to £4.25m.

Bowler failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees, but he enjoyed plenty of game time in the Championship during the 2019/20 season - making 31 appearances during a loan spell with Hull City.

He's caught the eye this season with his ability to beat a man and get Blackpool up the pitch, although his end product has been called into question at times.

His quality in the final third has improved in recent weeks, however, setting up goals against both Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town.

Forest sit ninth in the Championship table, four places above Neil Critchley's side and four points better off.