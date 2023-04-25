Blackpool trio dominate Championship team of the week alongside QPR & Swansea City men

A trio of Blackpool players have been named in the Championship’s team of the week following their vital 1-0 win against Birmingham City at the weekend.
The XI, which is based on whoscored.com’s player ratings, is as follows:
1. Tangerine dream
The recognition comes after Blackpool's massive win against Birmingham at the weekend Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool)
Blackpool's number one kept a second clean sheet in three since returning to the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea)
The full-back starred and scored as Russell Martin guided the Swans to a 3-0 away win against his former side Norwich. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)
The centre-back helped QPR claim an unlikely 2-1 win against champions Burnley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth