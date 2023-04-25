News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool trio dominate Championship team of the week alongside QPR & Swansea City men

A trio of Blackpool players have been named in the Championship’s team of the week following their vital 1-0 win against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

The XI, which is based on whoscored.com’s player ratings, is as follows:

The recognition comes after Blackpool's massive win against Birmingham at the weekend

1. Tangerine dream

Photo Sales
Blackpool's number one kept a second clean sheet in three since returning to the starting XI.

2. Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool)

Photo Sales
The full-back starred and scored as Russell Martin guided the Swans to a 3-0 away win against his former side Norwich.

3. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea)

Photo Sales
The centre-back helped QPR claim an unlikely 2-1 win against champions Burnley.

4. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

Photo Sales
Related topics:BlackpoolSwansea CityQPRBirmingham City