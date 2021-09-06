Blackpool transfers news: Seasiders tipped to launch January move for ex-La Liga midfielder, QPR slap hefty price tag on 'keeper

The two sides haven't faced each other since 2015, when the Cottagers picked up a 1-0 win over an already-relegated Blackpool side.
Last time out, the Tangerines suffered a 2-1 away loss to Millwall, in an intriguing game that saw them reduced to ten men after just 14 minutes following Callum Connolly's red card, but then take the lead in the second half. Ultimately, the Lions' extra man made all the difference, as they managed to equalise soon after, before netting the winner in the 90th minute.
Meanwhile, deadline day signing Jordan Gabriel has revealed his delight at joining Blackpool permanently from Nottingham Forest, after impressing on a loan spell last season.
Speaking after the deal went through, the 22-year-old said: “I can’t wait to start and be in front of our fans. I’m over the moon, I’m just happy to be here.
“You want to make everyone smile and this move has definitely made me smile as well. I loved my time here last season, we created a lot of memories and that’s what I’m wanting for the future.
"With the group we've got, hopefully we can do that. I've played in League Two (on loan with Scunthorpe United), I've played in League One, now it's time to step-up and play in the Championship."