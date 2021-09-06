Blackpool transfers news: Seasiders tipped to launch January move for ex-La Liga midfielder, QPR slap hefty price tag on 'keeper

The two sides haven't faced each other since 2015, when the Cottagers picked up a 1-0 win over an already-relegated Blackpool side.

Last time out, the Tangerines suffered a 2-1 away loss to Millwall, in an intriguing game that saw them reduced to ten men after just 14 minutes following Callum Connolly's red card, but then take the lead in the second half. Ultimately, the Lions' extra man made all the difference, as they managed to equalise soon after, before netting the winner in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, deadline day signing Jordan Gabriel has revealed his delight at joining Blackpool permanently from Nottingham Forest, after impressing on a loan spell last season.

Speaking after the deal went through, the 22-year-old said: “I can’t wait to start and be in front of our fans. I’m over the moon, I’m just happy to be here.

“You want to make everyone smile and this move has definitely made me smile as well. I loved my time here last season, we created a lot of memories and that’s what I’m wanting for the future.

"With the group we've got, hopefully we can do that. I've played in League Two (on loan with Scunthorpe United), I've played in League One, now it's time to step-up and play in the Championship."

1. Saints eye Baggie stopper Southampton are the latest side to be linked with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as they look to find competition for starting stopper Alex McCarthy. He earned his second cap for England in their 4-0 win over Andorra last night, and was pursued by West Ham last summer. (The Athletic)

2. Thorndike heads to Villa Aston Villa have snapped up Fin Thorndike, following his release from West Brom. The 19-year-old ace impressed for the Baggies' U23 side last season, and will initially be a part of Villa's academy side. (Club website)

3. Posh made big Bishop bid Accrington Stanley are said to have knocked back a £1.2m deadline day bid for Colby Bishop from Peterborough United. The 24-year-old forward netted 12 League One goals last season, and his club reportedly refused to sell due to their promotion ambitions. (The Sun)

4. Scottish side missed out on Eaves Hull City striker Tom Eaves was said to be of great interest to an unnamed Scottish side on deadline day, but a lack of funds saw a deal fail to materialise. He's now into his third season with the Tigers, after joining from Gillingham in 2019. (Alan Nixon - Twitter)