Ever wondered how a transfer is structured? Football Manager 2024 takes a look at Blackpool’s transfer business this summer and gives us a potential insight into the workings.

Blackpool navigated through a tricky summer transfer window as the squad was rebuilt for the 2023/24 campaign.

Neil Critchley was appointed as Tangerines boss for the second time, and he had to deal with the fallout of relegation from the Championship. He mainly had to deal in free transfers but we saw fees exchanged for Richard o'Donnell, Oliver Norburn, Kyle Joseph and Josh Miles.

Reece James was sold to Sheffield Wednesday whilst they received a fee for Jerry Yates who deserved to remain in the second tier following his scoring spree over the last few seasons. A few loans came in with Jensen Weir and Karamoko Dembele exciting given their potential but it's been Jordan Rhodes who has made the biggest impact with eight goals in nine league games.

The inner workings of transfer deals are usually kept away from supporters but Sports Interactive's last edition of Football Manager tries to give players the opportunity to work out how a deal is structured.

When you load up the game and choose your specific team, you can explore all kinds of things and there is a ‘clauses’ section on the transfers tab, which throws up some interesting information. It provides a list of players that will include things such as sell-on-fees, as well as meeting certain targets and outstanding transfer payments. We must stress that this is according to the game and the inner workings of the deals might be different.