Football Manager 2024 has recently had an update which reflects what has gone on since the game was released in November.

Fans of the popular simulation game flocked in their thousands and have put in countless hours with various different clubs. Sports Interactive has produced the game for several years and on the final day of February, they published their winter transfer window update.

It reflects things such as managerial changes, the signings from the winter, as well as any contract renewals. If you're a Seasiders fan then you'll have seen your club do a lot of business in January and February. Several players went in and out of Bloomfield Road with Neil Critchley happy with the squad that he assembled.

The biggest bit of business was keeping hold of Jordan Rhodes. Huddersfield Town had a clause in his loan deal that they could recall him at the half-way stage of the season but the Terriers didn't take up that option.

Transfers aren't so straight forward or easy and even in Football Manager 2024, there's plenty of layers to getting a deal done. You can organise things in instalments or be subject to rules with loans. If you're taking over Blackpool, you'll be tasked with all kinds of things such as your tactics, training schedule and other things. One thing you can look at is transfers from previous seasons, and if you'll have to pay anything should you decide to part with any of your players. There could also be some potential windfalls too.

Here are the clauses FM24 predicts could be in the contracts of several Blackpool players - these are predictions from the game and not necessarily facts. (Please note that Football Manager 2024 is a football management simulation game and their figures may not reflect the real life situation).

1 . Jake Beesley Rochdale will be due £50K after another 39 league appearances.

2 . Jake Beesley Rochdale will be due £50K after another 18 league goals.

3 . Josh Bowler Blackpool will be due £250K after another 20 league appearances. Blackpool will be due £250K after another 30 league appearances. Blackpool will be due £250K after another 40 league appearances. Blackpool will be due £250K after another 10 league appearances.

4 . Josh Bowler Blackpool will be due £500K after another 10 league goals.

5 . Josh Bowler Blackpool are owned another 3 instalments of £500K each September 2023 - £500K March 2024 - £500K September 2024 - £500K