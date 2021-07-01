Blackpool transfer target could join Swiss giants, Stoke City's £12m man tipped for fresh move
Blackpool have had a busy summer transfer window thus far, bringing in seven signings thus far as the club look to prepare themselves for a long-awaited return to the Championship.
New signing highlights include flying winger Josh Bowler from Everton, reliable full-back Reece James from Doncaster Rovers, and promising centre-back Oliver Casey from Leeds United.
Meanwhile, Pool's skipper and number one Chris Maxwell has been discussing the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, and claimed: “I drew a line under the play-off final within five minutes of the final whistle, I think... the miserable fella I am.
“Last season is done. We are a Championship team now, and all the focus is on that first game of the season and establishing ourselves in the league.
“I said 12 months ago that we should get promoted and we did. Now, first and foremost we have to make sure we stay in the league.
“That’s a realistic goal for any football club that goes into the tier above. But we’ve got every chance of being the surprise package of the Championship, with how the gaffer is, with the ability we’ve got in the dressing room, with the new additions and with our record last season...
“Every team is going to underestimate us, but if teams are going to do that then more fool them. Whatever is deemed a good season is the opinion of each individual involved with Blackpool ”
