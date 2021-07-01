Blackpool transfer target could join Swiss giants, Stoke City's £12m man tipped for fresh move

New signing highlights include flying winger Josh Bowler from Everton, reliable full-back Reece James from Doncaster Rovers, and promising centre-back Oliver Casey from Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Pool's skipper and number one Chris Maxwell has been discussing the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, and claimed: “I drew a line under the play-off final within five minutes of the final whistle, I think... the miserable fella I am.

“Last season is done. We are a Championship team now, and all the focus is on that first game of the season and establishing ourselves in the league.

“I said 12 months ago that we should get promoted and we did. Now, first and foremost we have to make sure we stay in the league.

“That’s a realistic goal for any football club that goes into the tier above. But we’ve got every chance of being the surprise package of the Championship, with how the gaffer is, with the ability we’ve got in the dressing room, with the new additions and with our record last season...

“Every team is going to underestimate us, but if teams are going to do that then more fool them. Whatever is deemed a good season is the opinion of each individual involved with Blackpool ”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues.

1. Leeds target looks set for exit The agent of West Brom star Matheus Pereira has conceded that his client could leave to continue playing at a "high level". He's been heavily linked with the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Leicester City since the Baggies were relegated last season. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN Buy photo

2. Wilder to miss out on Fulham job Despite being the strong favourite for the Fulham job since Scott Parker's exit, ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder now looks set to miss out on the Cottagers role, with ex-Everton boss Marco Silva now set to take the helm. (Sky Sports) Photo: RICHARD HEATHCOTE Buy photo

3. Duo jostle for Downes Peterborough United and Barnsley have both been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. The 22-year-old's contract expires next summer, and his club may be forced to sell in this transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing in the future. (East Anglian Times) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

4. Baggies urged to swoop for Longstaf Ex-footballer Darren Campbell has urged West Brom to move for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, following rumours linking the player with a move to the Hawthorns. He described the player as a "talented" young player and lauded his "Premier League" quality. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo