Tyreece John-Jules joined Blackpool on a season-long loan in the summer but has returned to Arsenal early.

The young forward has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road after failing to score in the 12 appearances he has made for the Seasiders.

With the likes of Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates to compete with, John-Jules hasn’t made an appearance for Neil Critchley’s side since mid-October.

The 20-year-old may have to drop back down to League One in order to get regular minutes for the remainder of the season.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Pompey in 'advanced talks' with Coventry star Portsmouth are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season. (Football Insider) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Blues eyeing St Mirren midfielder Birmingham City are considering a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath this month. The 25-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Brentford pushing for Lewis-Potter deal Brentford are reportedly pushing to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this month. Hull City turned down an £8 million deal in the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

4. Birmingham City keen on Fulham star Birmingham City have expressed interest in Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship this season. The Cottagers are understood to be open to offers for the 30-year-old. (HubFootballUK) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales